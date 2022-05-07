How is the Liga MX Repechage and the Liguilla played? That’s how it works

The Liga MX format to meet the Mexican soccer champion was modified from the 2020 Opening Tournament, reinstating a Repechage in order to open another window of competition and help clubs capture more income, markets as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first four places in the general table are classified directly to the Liguilla, while from position 5 to 12 they enter the Repechage, where they face each other to define the last four teams that enter the Liguilla.

IN REPECHAGE

They face 5 vs 12, 6 vs 11, 7 vs 10, 8 vs 9 to a single match at home of the best placed in the table; in case of a tie during the 90 minutes, the winner of the series is defined in a penalty shootout.

“The winning Clubs in the Reclassification matches will be those that score the highest number of goals during the match. If there is a tie in the number of goals, penalty kicks will be launched in the manner described in article 22, until there is a winner. (Article 18 of the Competition Regulation)

Matches

(5) Puebla vs (12) Mazatlan

(6) Chivas vs. (11) Pumas

(7) Monterrey vs. (10) Atletico San Luis

(8) Cruz Azul vs. (9) Necaxa

IN THE LEAGUE

The winners of the Repechage series are placed in positions from 5 to 8 to face the first four positions, remaining as follows: 1 vs 8, 2 vs 7, 3 vs 6 and 4 vs 5.

The quarter-final matches are played as round-trip matches, first at the home of the worst-placed player and then at the stadium of the best-placed team; in case of a tie on the global scoreboard will advance the best placed team in the table.

In the Semifinals the dynamic is the same, they face 1 vs 4 and 2 vs 3 and as in the Quarterfinals two games are played and in case of a tie on aggregate advances to the Final the best placed in the table.

The Final is also played over two games but in the event of a tie on aggregate, the champion is defined through extra time, that is, two 15-minute halves are played and in case of maintaining the tie, the title is defined in a penalty shootout.

