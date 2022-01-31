How is the little girl in the red coat from the movie ‘Schinder’s list today?

She is the unforgettable little girl in the red coat in the film ‘Schinder’s list’: she was only 3 years old, but do you know what she has become today?

His face, without a doubt, is engraved in the minds of each of you. We are talking about the ‘famous’ little girl with a red coat featured in the film ‘Schinder’s list’.

Read also -> It was the beloved Teresa of ‘Un posto al sole’, but what happened to it today? He radically changed his life

Aired on the Italian small screen on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, the film ‘Schinder’s list’ was released in all cinemas in 1993. And, right from the start, it was able to collect an impressive success. Directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg, the film tells in detail the barbarity that some Polish Jews residing in Krakow were forced to endure during the Second World War. A film, as we can clearly understand, that tells a real story. And which deals, above all, with the story of Oskar Schindler. Almost 30 years have passed since the release of the film, yet among the many protagonists who alternated throughout the duration, the one who continues to be unforgettable is her: the little girl with the red coat! At the time of her participation in the film, she was only 3 years old, but are you curious to know what she has become today and what she does?

Read also -> He was the youngest of the Bake Off Italia competitors, but what does he do today after the third place? His life away from the spotlight

How did the little girl in the red coat from ‘Schinder’s list’ become today?

She was one of the undisputed protagonists of the film ‘Schinder’s List’. We are talking about the girl with the red coat! From what we learn from the web, it would seem that at the time of the film the sweet girl was only 3 years old. Despite this, however, his magnificent interpretation has absolutely not gone unnoticed. What do we know about him now, though?

Read also -> It was a word of mouth letter, remember? Today his life has changed: what does he do

Almost 30 years have passed since the release of the film, but there are really many people who are wondering what happened to some of its protagonists today. On Instagram, for example, we tracked down the little girl who represents a real symbol of the film. And we have seen that, to date, it has radically changed its life. Apparently, it would appear that she has put her acting career aside and is turning to her profession as a copywriter instead.

Would you have ever imagined this ‘change of course’?