How is the luxurious decoration of the house shared by Camilo and Evaluna

Camilo Y Eva Luna They are one of the most beloved couples in the musical scene and their wedding, which took place in 2020, was highly anticipated by everyone. That same year they acquired a very luxurious property which they called Beehive which has an impressive dock to enjoy a boat ride.

The mansion is located in Sunny Isles Beach, an exclusive area in the city of Miami, Florida, where builders have recently dedicated themselves to making million-dollar condominiums. From top-notch restaurants to numerous schools can also be found there.

However, the coronavirus pandemic stopped the plans and the couple only moved in December 2021. For just over a year, they lived in the mansion they have. Ricardo Montaner Y marlene rodriguez in the Pine Tree Drive neighborhood of Miami Beach where they drew inspiration to decorate their own home.

Beehive It has two floors and a large garden where Indigo, her newborn baby, will have a large space to take her first steps. It also has a full open kitchen, several bedrooms, bathrooms, a very large balcony to enjoy the view of Miami and a music room where they will compose songs.

Source: Instagram @camilo.

Regarding the decoration, both highlighted that the style is wood with white to generate greater warmth and lighting in all spaces. To enhance this it also has floor to ceiling windows throughout the mansion and the flooring is light in color to match the classic Scandinavian style they chose.

Camilo shared on his account Instagram the arrival of the first sofa Beehive, which can be seen to be natural in color with many cushions and possibly linen. Next to it, a blue and red carpet stands out to give a little more color to the environment.

The singers opted for minimalism, a trend that was positioned at the top thanks to the guru of order Marie Kondo whose motto is “less is more”. The entire remodeling and decoration process can be seen in the video “Vida de Rico”, in which both shared images of the interior of La Colmena.

Eva Luna Y Camilo They met in 2014 when they met at the same event and there they only exchanged a few short words since they were both in a relationship. A year later, single, they exchanged messages on Twitter and that began this love that was consolidated with their marriage and the arrival of their first daughter.

Do you like the couple they make Camilo Y Eva Luna?