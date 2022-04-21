Entertainment

How is the luxurious decoration of the house shared by Camilo and Evaluna

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Camilo Y Eva Luna They are one of the most beloved couples in the musical scene and their wedding, which took place in 2020, was highly anticipated by everyone. That same year they acquired a very luxurious property which they called Beehive which has an impressive dock to enjoy a boat ride.

The mansion is located in Sunny Isles Beach, an exclusive area in the city of Miami, Florida, where builders have recently dedicated themselves to making million-dollar condominiums. From top-notch restaurants to numerous schools can also be found there.

Source link

Photo of James James11 hours ago
0 39 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are preparing a film about Michael Jordan and Nike

2 mins ago

The reunion of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in Los Angeles, the romantic night of Zendaya and Tom Holland in New York: celebrities in a click

4 mins ago

Trick Daddy returns to Beyoncé Slander

6 mins ago

Katherine Heigl, a “heroine” redeemed thanks to Ellen Pompeo: “She was ahead of her time” | People

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button