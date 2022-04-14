Entertainment

How is the mansion that Zendaya bought at the age of 20

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

the young actress Zendaya At the age of 20, he managed to buy a property worthy of a star. Knowing her, you can be sure that she is a Mansion with all the luxuries and comforts. Get to know her in detail.

At the moment, Zendaya He is 25 years old and is already on his third Mansionalthough now it will be to live with her boyfriend, Tom Holland. The first luxury property he purchased is located in Northridge, California and he paid more than $1 million for it.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Ana Patricia Gámez exposes Univision: with her first salary as a TV host it was not even enough to pay the rent

39 seconds ago

The Disney + Spain series that steal attention today

3 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar forgets about scandals with a luxurious dinner in Paris; this dish cost him 600 dollars

13 mins ago

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”: 7 facts to keep in mind

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button