How is the Miami neighborhood where Ignacio Gallardo, the Argentine who was shot for a dollar, was attacked

Ignacio Gallardo, the 25-year-old Argentine shot in Miami by a man who approached him and asked for a dollarremains in critical condition, as confirmed by a family member. It all happened in the early hours of Thursday, July 21, when he and the friend with whom he lived decided to stay talking at the door of the house, located on Michigan Court and 8th Street. South Beach, the neighborhood where he had been installed for two monthsis located on an island that forms a barrier with the Atlantic Ocean and is extremely famous for its beaches, Art Deco buildings, Lincoln Road and the Española Way.

Gallardo lives in a neighborhood filled with numerous outdoor cafes and varied art galleries. According to satellite images, the street where the apartment is located is residential.

Ignacio Gallardo is still hospitalized with assisted breathing, but relatives hope that he will soon be able to breathe on his own Instagram: @gallo.gallardo

However, beyond being filled with numerous palm trees and having Ocean Drive, full of exclusive restaurants and a lot of nightlife, episodes of violence are not uncommon in the area.

First, the local Police allocates a greater number of officers during February and March to attend the Spring Break, a period in which students have university vacations throughout the country and the state of Florida, with an emphasis on Miami and South Beach, receive thousands of young people. During those days, the parties begin and seem to have no end, and excess alcohol is a constant.

Ignacio Gallardo lives at 8th St. & Michigan Ct, in Miami Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

This year, and as in previous years, The police had to issue a state of emergency to contain the situation., since various shooting events were recorded in front of some nightclubs. There were even videos that circulated on social networks where young people were seen running terrified towards the beach, in an attempt to get as far away as possible from the conflict zone.

But in addition to the impact that Spring Break brings to the city each year, shooting events also take place outside of the festivities. Just two days after Gallardo was shot, A woman was shot dead in the back seat of a car..

On the right, the building where Ignacio Gallardo was shot in South Beach (Credit: Google Maps)

According to a media dedicated to crime news in the United States, the young woman was partying at a nightclub in South Beach along with six other people, four men and two women. Leaving there, they went to another nightclub and at the end of the meeting they asked for an Uber.

According to the report, two of the women began arguing inside the car and the conversation escalated. Sitting in the back of a Cadillac Escalade, one of them took her purse, pulled out a pistol and shot the other in the torso and arm. The Uber driver said that once he heard the shots, he got out of the vehicle as fast as he could.

The woman was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where shortly after she was pronounced dead. This recognized medical center of international prestige it is the same one where Gallardo is hospitalized in intensive care.