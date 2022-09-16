How is the miniseries that swept the 2022 Emmy Awards – Come and see

The White Lotus became the grand winner of the 74th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards that was held on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The HBO Max original series took ten statuettes, among which the award for Best Miniseries stands out; for Best Supporting Actor, won by Murray Bartlett; and Best Supporting Actress in a Leading Role, which was won by Jennifer Coolidge.

/Home Embedded Code/

/End Embed Code/

The fiction created, written and directed by Mike White was shot in Hawaii at the end of 2020, during the most complicated stage of the pandemic, and is set in an exclusive tourist complex on the island.

There, the story follows several hotel guests vacationing for a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself.

/Home Embedded Code/ /End Embed Code/

The main cast includes Murray Bartlett as Armond, the manager of the White Lotus complex, who is himself a recovering addict with 5 years of sobriety; Connie Britton as Nicole Mossbacher, a search engine CFO and Mark’s wife; Jennifer Coolidg as Tanya McQuoid, a woman who has just lost her mother; Alexandra Daddario as Rachel Patton, a journalist and newlywed to Shane; Fred Hechinger as Quinn Mossbacher, Nicole and Mark’s son; Jake Lacy as Shane Patton, a real estate agent and Rachel’s husband; Brittany O Grady as Paula, a friend of Olivia’s from college; Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey, the resort’s spa manager; Sydney Sweeney as Olivia Mossbacher, Nicole and Mark’s daughter; Steve Zahn as Mark Mossbacher, Nicole’s husband dealing with a health issue; and Molly Shannon as Kitty Patton, Shane’s mother.

After its premiere, in mid-2021, the social satire became one of the most chosen by the platform’s subscribers, who immediately renewed it for a new season to be called Sicily.

“There are few meaningful brands left. But when I’m in a White Lotus store, it’s always a memorable experience. Always,” says Tanya McQuoid in the preview presented by HBO.

And beyond the continuity of Jennifer Coolidge’s character, it was learned that actors Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Meghann Fahy, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu will be incorporated. Richardson, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannó and Eleonora Romandini.