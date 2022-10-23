How is the new identity that Amber Heard chose to live in Spain and go unnoticed

Amber Heard is not experiencing happy days during the recent weeks. After losing the media trial against his ex Johnny Deppthe actress decided to get away from the cameras and settled in Spain to go completely unnoticed.

Unfortunately for Amber, this strategy is not working well for him and after the scandalous event there are no flashes that do not detect it. It was of little use to have chosen a small town of just 1,300 inhabitants, located in the heart of Mallorca, to flee from problems.

What had started out as a plan “holidays” to take a few days, it now became the residence and real address for the actress, installed in the town of Costix. Several portals in fact assure that it would not be unreasonable for the artist to choose to stay and live in that place, having even changed her own identity to be somewhat calmer.

The US portal Meaww detailed that, according to sources close to the media, Amber He has no intention of returning to the United States knowing how his image was damaged by everything that happened. “She knows she’s burnt out in Hollywood because Johnny Depp has the most powerful players on his side lining up to get her to work for them.”Explain.

They also detailed: “By moving somewhere like Spain, she hopes to reinvent herself, put her money problems behind her and start fresh with her daughter. She can be seen living in Spain, where no one accuses her of being a conniving liar, although she will not be able to escape Justice”.

The truth is heard He owes just over $10.35 million to Depp for defamation, in addition to different collateral payments that he must pay to rebuild his life. For this reason he has decided to escape to European lands, although it remains to be seen how his figure is reinvented.

Amber changed his identity since he arrived at Costix and today he calls himself Martha Jane Cannarya well-known 18th-century American explorer who hid behind the name of ‘Calamity Jane’which fought against the American Indians in the West.

At the moment, she lives a quiet life staying with her daughter, Oonagh Paigeand his partner, the film photographer Bianca Butty. She has been seen walking through the streets of the place, playing with her little daughter in the town square and even shopping in local establishments. She knows that there, in that place that she chose to settle from scratch, no one points an accusing finger at her and she lives a few days of calm.