How is the new Lamborghini yacht that has just arrived on the shores of Miami

the italian brand Lamborghini is synonymous with the highest luxurywith fans willing to pay millions for some of its sports and collectible cars.

The company has also innovated in other branches, beyond the automotive industry, for which it has now presented, in association with the Italian Sea Group firm, an exclusive motor yacht designed in the style of the brand: the Lamborghini 63.

It is, of course, a limited edition of 63 unitsThe first ones were delivered last July and only now are others arriving in the United States. According to the medium PentaBrett David, the CEO of Prestige Imports and also one of the main Lamborghini dealers based in Miami, it has already sold four yachts to South American clients.

The price of these modern and super-equipped vehicles is approximately $3.5 million.

Its flexible design allows you to carry four people or two, with a living room

The Italian Sea Group delivered the first yacht in North America to Prestige Marine in Miami. In addition, it is customizable because it can be designed with the capacity to carry four people or in a two-passenger version, with a living room.

According to David, five or six will be assigned to the US market. Other strong markets include countries like Italy or Japan. Giovanni Costantino, CEO of The Italian Sea Group, added that “selected individuals from around the world will own not only the fastest Tecnomar motor yacht in the fleet, but also of a Tecnomar masterpiece for Lamborghini 63″.

In addition, this vehicle has a marked symbolism that lovers of the brand will surely recognize.. 63 is the year in which the tractor manufacturer Ferruccio Lamborghini founded his company and produced the introductory model 350 GT, powered by a V12.

This 24-ton yacht, which is developed as part of Italian Sea Group’s Tecnomar brand, will be built in an edition of 63 units and will be powered by two 2,000-horsepower MAN V12 engines. She is a luxury boat capable of reaching 63 knots, she is also 63 feet long. In terms of design, his inspiration was the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37, the company’s first electric hybrid vehicle.

Lamborghini Miami photo

So the 63 refers to the length of the yacht in feet, the founding of the 1963 Raging Bull, and the fact that only 63 of these will ever be made.

In the story, Lamborghini himself commissioned a speedboat Wooden Riva Aquarama in 1968, which was powered by two of his company’s Lamborghini V12 four-litre Espada models. It was the fastest Aquarama ever built, capable of reaching 48 knots and was kept by the founder until 1989. “There was a real ‘wow’ factor on that boatDavid assured.

For his part, Stefano Rutigliano, director of strategy at Automobili Lamborghini, assured that they are proud to see the essence of Lamborghini’s DNA being launched into the sea: “This yacht is proof that the shared values ​​and perfect synergy of the two Teams are the key to executing excellent projects.” The next deliveries of the Lamborghini 63 will take place in the first half of 2024.