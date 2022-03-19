How is the new Netflix measure that affects users who share passwords

Millions of fans of series as diverse as “The Squid Game”, “Peaky Blinders”, “Fauda” or “Coffee with the aroma of a woman” they are shaking. The platform that broadcasts them, Netflix, has just launched a campaign against a character that it has tolerated until now: the one who uses the password of a friend to access their programming.

The war began with a pilot program in three countries, all of them Latin American: Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. The plan foresees that any extra user who joins an account, and who is not part of the user’s family group in the same dwelling, pays an extra fee.

According to Netflix it is a low price, which will be 2.99 dollars in Costa Rica, 2,380 pesos in Chile and 7.9 soles in Peru. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams,” the US company said on its website.

“While this possibility was always very popular, it also created some confusion on when and how Netflix can be shared,” it added. “As a result, accounts are shared across households, which affects our ability to invest in new TV shows and movies for our members.”

Precisely, according to the specialized press, the slower growth of the platform, and the enormous amount of money it invests in producing new programming is leading Netflix to a toughest position compared to those who upload to the accounts of relatives or friends who live in another house.

For example, the movie that Netflix claims was the most viewed in its history, Red Alert, an adventure story with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, cost 200 million dollars. In early December, Netflix reported that in just a few days, “Red Notice” had generated 328.8 million hours of viewing, surpassing the previous record held by Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box” in 2018 with 282 million hours. . For the same time, he estimated that about half of all your subscribers (about 214 million, according to figures for the third quarter of 2021) had seen the film.

Analysts quoted by the specialized press said that this Netflix initiative could result in around ten million new subscribers.