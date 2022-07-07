How is the new Nick Cave documentary

Australian musician Nick Cave presents new documentary about his creative process (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The renowned Australian musician Nick Cave covers his creative processes and his artistic current affairs in the documentary This Much I Know to Be Truedirected by his compatriot Andrew Dominic and which works as a thematic sequel to the previous 2014 feature film, 20,000 days on Earth. The project had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival on February 12 and will be available from tomorrow on the Mubi platform.

The film explores the creative relationship between the artist and Warren Ellisproducer and collaborator in the last album of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, ghosteen (2019), and co-author of carnival (2021), albums whose songs are performed in this new documentary in an intimate format in a studio, with the contribution of various musicians. “I don’t really have a sense of form and order… but the thing is just being in the moment. And it’s a matter, I suppose, of seeing what happens. We’re just throwing things and ideas at each other, like sitting down and starting to play,” he says. Ellis in a passage of the documentary. The music producer added about the creative method with dig that, in this way, “they are in search of those moments in the midst of the very long hours of the process. The great thing about working with Nick is that he is willing to try everything.”

Trailer for “This Much I Know to be True”, documentary about Nick Cave

The dynamics of the feature film go through careful musical sequences with great lighting work and scenic setting, separated by brief dialogues between dig Y Ellisreports of both behind the scenes of the production and daily fragments of the artists commenting on their creative processes. dig, meanwhile, explained in the film that, frequently, “he has songs and lyrics, but, from experience, he knows that those songs probably do not end in anything”. “Warren is constantly sending and not so much receiving, although he may think that is unfair and wrong. There’s not much point in him sitting down writing a song and bringing it into the studio, unless he can hold Warren’s head and say ‘I’m going to do a song now: these are the lyrics, these are the chords,’” he added. .

Collaborators of many years, dig Y Ellis recorded last year carnival, their first album as a duo after a process framed in social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, whose songs are performed in the documentary together with a string quartet. Occasionally actor and screenwriter, dig also added to this project the remembered English singer Marianne Faithfullwho, despite her health complications – she must be connected to a machine that provides her with oxygen – was part of the documentary reciting.

In charge of the film is the renowned Andrew Dominicpopular Australian filmmaker with directing credits The murder of Jesse James by the cowardly Robert Ford (2007) and Kill them softly (2012), which will also premiere this year Blondethe biopic about Marilyn Monroe starring the Cuban Anne of Arms. Dominik had already directed in 2016 One More Time with Feeling documenting the recording of the disc Skeleton Tree of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Source: Télam SE

