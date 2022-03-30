How is the new series starring Elisabeth Moss for Apple TV +?

The actress returns to the small screen with a new story, in this case, for Apple TV + What is it about?

AppleTV+ is one of the streaming platforms that mark territory with its catalog of premieres together with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Now, the apple today presented the trailer for the highly anticipated series, “Shining Girls” starring and produced by Emmy Award-winning actress, Elizabeth Moss which will debut on April 29, 2022 with the first three episodes followed by a new one every week, every Friday.

What will ‘Shinning Girls’ be about?

Official synopsis:

“Based on Lauren Beukes’ bestseller, “Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after he suffers a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors his own, he teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of his attacker.

When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow their assailant to stay one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping drama stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman, and Jamie Bell.”

“Shining Girls” is adapted for television and produced by Silka Luisa, who is also serving as showrunner. In addition to Moss and Moura in the leads, the Apple TV+ series also stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell in the cast.

Who is Elizabeth Moss?

She is an American actress and director who rose to fame for her character as Peggy Olson on the multi-award winning series Mad Men and for her leading role as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale, for which she received an Emmy for Best Leading Actress in a drama series and for Best Drama Series in 2017.

One of his most outstanding films is Girl, Interrupted (1999), The One I Love (2014), Queen of Earth (2015), The Square (2017), Her Smell (2018), Us (2018) or The Invisible Man (2020 ), usually portraying unsettling or unbalanced characters.