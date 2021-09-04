how is the new series with Nicole Kidman?

The various moods of Nine complete strangers

The series follows different mood registers, from the evanescence of drug use to the tragic nature of the traumas that the characters want to heal, to unexpected duets like those between the guests of Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale, who even add a touch of romantic comedy to the miniseries , alternating with personal and family dramas. A changing tone, which continually changes its being and which, although it fascinates the viewer, can only make him fully perceive a continuous dissociation of the personality which then literally changes from scene to scene, from one moment to the precipitously following one.

Loading... Advertisements

A swing of emotions on which not only the characters swing, but an entire viewing experience that, although constantly teased by the true intentions of Kidman’s Masha lighthouse, can only fade as the conclusion of a state of overwhelming euphoria and enthralling. In fact, whenever the story seems to advance in the exploration of the protagonists’ intentions, waiting for him is a cumbersome and tiring stopping which seems only to revolve around a single theme, which however does not want to be revealed and around which one therefore continues to revolve without having the courage to grasp it.