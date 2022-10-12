How is the price of air tickets shaping up for the Christmas season?

The rise in the cost of fuel, the reduction of flights and the increase in demand will push the price of air tickets for Thanksgiving and Christmas to their highest level in five years, the travel search platform anticipated. Hopper.

For Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated on November 24, Hopper estimated that the average fare for domestic flights, between states and territories of the United States, will amount to $350which means an increase of 22% compared to 2019 and 43% compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the average cost for an international flight during this date will be placed at $795, 25% more than in 2019 and an additional 41% compared to 2021.

“International travel prices will slowly increase as Thanksgiving approaches. Be sure to start monitoring prices now and expect to book before mid-October”recommended the platform on its website.

As for Christmas Day, Hopper detailed that the average price of a domestic air ticket rose to $463 until mid-September. The previous figure represented an increase of 31% compared to 2019 and 39% compared to 2021.

“International airfare increased to $1,300 per ticket this year, an increase of 26% compared to 2019 and 20% compared to 2018,” added the platform.

What to do to save?

With air ticket prices skyrocketing, Hopper’s recommendation is that travelers start planning their vacations now, since those who have already done so saved 18% on domestic fares and 15% on international ones.

Airfares for Thanksgiving and Christmas flights have dropped since the end of August, but will start rising again in late October.

Also, the platform encouraged consumers to be flexible with travel dates, as they could save up to $300 if they travel before the peak dates.

“For Thanksgiving, flying on the Monday of Thanksgiving week and returning any weekday the following week will save you more. Likewise, if you leave on the Monday or Tuesday before Christmas weekend and return Monday through Wednesday of the following week, you’ll get the most bang for your buck,” he pointed out.

The case of hotels

Just as the price of airline tickets will go up, so will the average hotel rate. Specifically, Hopper estimated that the average nightly rate for stays over the Thanksgiving holiday will be $189 per night, which is a 13% increase from last year’s average nightly rate of $167 per night.

The most expensive night during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is on Saturday, November 25 at $212 per night, the platform said.

For Christmas, meanwhile, the average hotel rate is $218 a night, a 32% increase from Christmas last year.

“Hotel rates spike in the days leading up to Christmas Eve and stay above an average of $230 a night for the following week”Hopper recalled.