How is the private plane that Elon Musk commissioned: the luxuries that the aircraft of the richest man in the world will include

The new Gulfstream G700 private jet that will arrive at the hands of Elon Musk in early 2023

Elon Musk remains the richest person in the world. According to Forbes magazine, the net value of all his assets is located at 219,000 million dollars thanks to the success of Tesla and his space innovations through his company SpaceX.

It should come as no surprise that the billionaire’s life is full of luxury, although he himself said in a TED talk he had with Chris Anderson that he did not own mansions or yachts, and that he did not even take vacations. But he did admit to owning private planes, thanks to which he can take advantage of the time and work more.

Infobae detailed some time ago what one of Musk’s private jets is like that he acquired in 2004, when he was not yet considered a billionaire, however, over the years, the tycoon acquired new and better jets and now he goes for the most luxurious and everyone’s modern.

The modern aircraft has up to 5 lounges that can be configured to suit the client

As revealed by Austonia, Elon Musk placed an order for the latest Gulfstream plane -the company specializing in ultra-luxury private planes-, the G700 which will replace his current G650 jet, a plane that became famous thanks to the “ElonJet” Twitter account, which has been dedicated for just over a year to tracking all the flights of the billionaire’s personal aircraft.

The new G700 would be handed over to Musk in early 2023, and as it turned out, its market price is part of the $78 million . According to the manufacturer it is the private jet with “the most spacious cabin in history”It has capacity for 19 passengers and can fly at a maximum altitude of more than 15,500 meters, surpassing other aircraft in the luxury segment.

The G700 has a private room for two people with an en-suite bathroom and maximum comfort.

Added to it, the new plane can fly up to 13,890 kilometers without refueling, which would allow it, for example, to fly nonstop between Austin (Tesla’s headquarters) to Hong Kong. All this is possible thanks to its two Rolls Royce engines that also allow you to travel to a maximum speed of 0.925 mach, that is 1,142.19 kilometers per hour.

The jet has panoramic oval windows and seats that can be converted into ergonomic beds

As for its comforts, the new G700 can be configured with a maximum of 5 different roomshas two bathroomsseats that easily convert to ergonomic beds located next to panoramic oval windows, “the largest in business aviation”; a private room with a bed for two people and bathroom en suite; a living room where a TV can easily be placed; a kitchen with everything you need to prepare a full meal and store cool drinks; In addition to the highest technology to enjoy all the entertainment, in fact the company offers its “Jet ConneX Ka-band Wi-Fi” system that provides reliable high-speed coverage for all traveler needs.

The G700 can reach a top speed of 1,142.19 kilometers per hour thanks to its two Rolls Royce engines.

On the other hand, the G700 ultra-luxury jet has the award-winning “Symmetry” flight deck that offers high safety thanks to its active control side levers, and a system of intuitive touch screens that are combined with on-board Phase-of-Flight intelligence that reduces the burden on pilots as well as the start-up time of The aircraft.

Befitting his position as the wealthiest man on the planet, Elon Musk is about to get his hands on one of the most modern, luxurious and advanced planes in the world for a whopping $78 million. The tycoon will now be able to make the most of his time and will travel without any worries to arrive at his destination rested and, as he indicates, continue working without interruptions.

