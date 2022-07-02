How is the relationship between Antonio Banderas and his stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson

Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood during their 18-year relationship. Both actors met during the filming of the film. “Two much” and, since then, they became inseparable. In 1996, they got married and formed a happy family with the actress’s children.

back then melanie had two sons, Alexander Bauer and dakota johnson. The boy, son of the actress with Steven Bauer, was 10 years old, and the daughter of Don Johnsononly 6. That is why, living for so many years with his stepfather Anthony, created an unbreakable bond to this day. In 1996, Stella de Carmen, the daughter of both actors, came into their lives.

In 2014, the love they felt Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith one for the other, came to an end. They ended their marriage after rumors of alleged infidelity on the part of the Spanish businessman. For her part, Melanie erased from her arm the tattooed heart with the name of Anthonyshowing that there was no going back.

Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith and their daughter Dakota Johnson. Photo: Blasting News

However, the divorce between the Hollywood stars did not mean a break between the bond with their children. Furthermore, the actress “50 shades of gray“still calls”Daddy” a Flags, as he has shown on different occasions in front of the public. Own Anthony has referred to melanie and their children as “his American family”since, despite following different paths, the affection remains intact.

Like little, Antonio Banderas influenced her daughter’s acting choice. With 9 years, dakota johnson appeared in “Lots About Alabama” and, the following year, the talented girl accompanied her parents to the Oscars, showing that she had a promising future ahead of her.

The speech that Dakota Johnson dedicated to Antonio Banderas

On November 3, 2019, the third edition of the Hollywood Film Awards was held. In said award, Antonio Banderas received the award for Best Actor thanks to his performance in Almodóvar’s film, “Pain and Glory”. The delivery of such honor was in the hands of his stepdaughter, dakota johnson who gave an emotional speech that showed the affection he feels for his “daddy”.

“My stepfather Antonio Banderas burst into our lives. He was very vibrant, very entertaining, very funny, and his English was… abstract.” joked dakota to continue saying: “We saw him as someone absolutely incredible. He loved my mom and my brothers and me so overwhelmingly and so intensely and so loudly that it changed our lives forever.”

“Now, as an adult woman working in the same industry, I understand that Anthony he is one of our best performers in film, theater and television in several different languages. As an actor, director, screenwriter and singer his range is absolutely impressive. I can look back over his entire career and over and over again I see that his performances and undertakings as an artist have left their mark.” the stepdaughter of Flags.