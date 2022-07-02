Entertainment

How is the relationship between Antonio Banderas and his stepdaughter, Dakota Johnson

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Antonio Banderas Y Melanie Griffith They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood during their 18-year relationship. Both actors met during the filming of the film. “Two much” and, since then, they became inseparable. In 1996, they got married and formed a happy family with the actress’s children.

back then melanie had two sons, Alexander Bauer and dakota johnson. The boy, son of the actress with Steven Bauer, was 10 years old, and the daughter of Don Johnsononly 6. That is why, living for so many years with his stepfather Anthony, created an unbreakable bond to this day. In 1996, Stella de Carmen, the daughter of both actors, came into their lives.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meet the castle that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dispute – Metro World News

9 mins ago

Natalie Portman teaches how to wear a perfect minidress for women of short stature

20 mins ago

“We are proud to be the studio that brings their stories to life”

31 mins ago

Ben Affleck: His 10-year-old son steals a Lamborghini and causes an accident, the photos revealed

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button