How is the relationship between Bella Thorne and Zendaya?

There are few “Disney kids” who went ahead and were not involved in controversial situations. So was the case with Bella Thorne Y Zendaya. Both continued with their careers and on different paths. While they met at a young age, everything indicated that they had a good relationship. relationship, but not everything was really like that. Find out how it really is today.

Alleged rivalry: The real relationship between Bella Thorne and Zendaya

Both young women have been making their own way. So much so that, on many occasions, there has been speculation about the true relationship of these two actresses who, little by little, revealed the bond that unites them.

A few years passed after the series, precisely between 2020 and early 2021 when for his part Bella Thorne recognized how truly his relationship with his teammate Zendaya during your time working together. She did it for an interview with U.S. Weekly. There, the young actress admitted that, while shooting shake it uphad to deal with the typical competitiveness required by the industry:

“In the first season we were not friends, it took us several seasons to have a close relationship.” In addition, she stated that “it was very hard to have someone put you against another.” Along the same lines, she added: “That affected our heads because we wanted to love each other, but they constantly confronted us.”

However, despite all of this, Bella delved much deeper into when they were finally able to become friends, so to speak: “It was when we participated in `Good Luck, Charlie’ because we were really able to have a beautiful talk putting on the table our letters and understand each other”.

So much so that, faced with the question of what kind of relationship have now, after all the confrontations they experienced, both Zendaya What Bella Thorne They showed that they could leave the past behind. However, despite the fact that they are not great friends, they do have a lot of affection for each other and support each other. In fact, it was all praise from Thorne that she had for the Spider-man star when she said, “She’s getting the recognition that she deserves because she’s always been amazing.”

Zendaya is a friend of Bella Thorne?

While it is already known that Bella Thorne has great appreciation for Zendaya, the intrigue is born to know if that feeling is mutual. The actress herself also put an end to the mystery, and like her colleague, she asserted that when they were teenagers, while the cameras were on, they were seen together, but when the lights went out, the reality was different.

However, the maturity that both acquired allowed them to put aside everything that once separated them. as she said Zendayathey were able to establish a very good relationship which they maintain to this day. Although their realities are very different and they don’t see each other much, they understood that everything was part of the moment. They were very young and did not know how to handle their profession well.

Overcome the rivalry. Would you like to see them work together again?