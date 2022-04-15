Entertainment

How is the relationship between Bella Thorne and Zendaya?

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

There are few “Disney kids” who went ahead and were not involved in controversial situations. So was the case with Bella Thorne Y Zendaya. Both continued with their careers and on different paths. While they met at a young age, everything indicated that they had a good relationship. relationship, but not everything was really like that. Find out how it really is today.

Alleged rivalry: The real relationship between Bella Thorne and Zendaya

Both young women have been making their own way. So much so that, on many occasions, there has been speculation about the true relationship of these two actresses who, little by little, revealed the bond that unites them.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The hard reflection of Jordi Évole after the elimination of Barça that devastates networks

10 seconds ago

Puerto Rico Comic Con once again brings together lovers of fiction and fantasy

10 mins ago

Megan Fox ‘snubs’ Machine Gun Kelly while trying to kiss her at a fashion event

12 mins ago

Juan Osorio wants his remains to rest on Televisa

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button