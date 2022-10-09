Entertainment

How is the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s wife and ex

Some famous breakups bring with them mutual recriminations and disputes regarding the separation of good. Others, on the other hand, are on good terms and the couple announces the decision in a shared message. Gwyneth Paltrow Y Chris Martin not only are they in the second group, but even the actress maintains a good relationship with dakota johnsoncurrent girlfriend of the singer.

Without a doubt, this is a rare friendship. The two Hollywood celebrities express affectionate comments to each other and are shown together at events such as the Gucci Love Parade that took place in Los Angeles.

