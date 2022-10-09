How is the relationship between Dakota Johnson and Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s wife and ex

Some famous breakups bring with them mutual recriminations and disputes regarding the separation of good. Others, on the other hand, are on good terms and the couple announces the decision in a shared message. Gwyneth Paltrow Y Chris Martin not only are they in the second group, but even the actress maintains a good relationship with dakota johnsoncurrent girlfriend of the singer.

Without a doubt, this is a rare friendship. The two Hollywood celebrities express affectionate comments to each other and are shown together at events such as the Gucci Love Parade that took place in Los Angeles.

The good relationship between the two was also reflected in some family trips they made. On one occasion, Johnson, Martin, Paltrow and her current husband Brad Falchuck shared a ski day in Aspen with Manzana Y Mosesthe children of the ex-partner.

On another occasion, both couples were seen enjoying a few days off in The Hamptons, the beach destination on Long Island, New York.

the actress of Fifty Shades of Grey and the singer of Coldplay They started dating at the end of 2017. Some time later, the actress confirmed the link and commented: “We have been together for a long time, and sometimes we like to go out, but we both work so much that most of the time what we like most is to be calm in home, alone or with good friends.

Recently, during a show that the British band held in Mexico, Martin dedicated the theme My Universe to his girlfriend and said, “This (song) is about my universe and she’s here.”

Paltrow and the singer were together for more than a decade until their separation in 2014. The actress referred to her relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend in statements given to Harper’s Bazaar and stated: “I love dakota. I know it might sound weird because it’s unconventional, but I love her.”

Oscar winner for her role in shakespeare passionateadded: “In these situations I always think that instead of resisting accepting something or feeling insecure, it is best to think about what you can contribute to that relationship.”