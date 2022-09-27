How is the relationship between Liliana Rodríguez and her half-sister Génesis Rodríguez?

José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez, has returned to the scene public demonstrating that at 79 years of age remains more valid never. His return to the scenarios and his participation as jury in the Argentine reality show “sing with me now” have placed him again as the artist international that it always was.

Now, on a personal levelThe Puma” and his family they have always been news for some scandals and conflicts of which they were protagonists. The relationship of the singer with his daughters It is something that is often talked about a lot. With respect to this, the artist’s bond with his daughter Liliana Rodríguez seems to be practically broken, although recently Liliana spoke on the subject.

Liliana Rodríguez publicly apologized to Genesis and the current wife of “Puma” Carolina Pérez.

The eldest daughter of “Puma” asked sorry to his father during a television program and even the apologies extended to the second wife of the singer, Carolina Perez and his half sister, Genesis Rodriguezdaughter of the interpreter and Carolina.

This is the relationship between Liliana and Genesis

Liliana Rodriguez He is a panelist on the program “Sit down who can”, on the Unimas channel. And it was precisely in this program that the eldest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez asked apologies in live his father, the musician’s new wife and their daughter. The apology to the “Puma”. The panelist apologized if she was ever “a girl in love with her dad” during her childhood or if she said “something wrong that caused pain in her new family”.

Genesis Rodriguez triumphs in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy”.

Liliana and Lila Morillo, the first wife of “Puma” apologized to the musician’s new wife and even made a calledin public, so that she and her father try find the space to achieve reconcile sometime “before it’s too late”. In the same speech, Liliana Rodríguez referred to her half-sister, Génesis Rodríguez.”I applaud your success. Wonderful success”, Liliana Rodríguez highlighted, referring to the role that Genesis plays in the series of Netflix “The Umbrella Academy”.

In this way, the eldest daughter of José Luis Rodríguez made it clear that she has no intention of continuing to fuel the fight with her father, although she also showed that she does not have any kind of relationship with the current wife of the Venezuelan singer or with her half-sister. Genesis Rodriguez.