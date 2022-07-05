How is the relationship between Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her mother Angelina Jolie

One of the young talents that has been a trend for a few months in the social networks it is Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In different videos that she shares on her official TikTok account, we see her showing off her dancing skills. But it’s not just any dance that he does Shilohhe likes and expresses himself through the urban rhythms for which he has a great talent.

On several occasions Shiloh has shown that he has a strong character.

Even though her famous mom Angelina Jolie, is very proud of her daughter and has the characteristic of being a good educator. Brad Pitt’s daughter and her mother are constantly arguing about the teenager’s rebelliousness, because they both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between the actress and Shiloh.

According to the media Celebrity Insider a source close to the family Jolie-Pitt revealed that lately Shiloh Y Angelina Jolie They would be having some difficulties relating. This is normal at her age since the adolescent has sudden mood swings and this leads to destabilizing the mother-daughter relationship. On May 27, the young woman turned 16 years old.

According to this person close to the family, the discussions between Angelina Jolie Y Shiloh Jolie Pitt They are frequent and it is a common act for the adolescent to go out slamming doors all the time. Also Shiloh He can’t wait to go study for a university degree and, as he would have said, as far away as possible from his mother. This taking into account that she would once have run away from home to see her father Brad Pitt.