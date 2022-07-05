Entertainment

How is the relationship between Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her mother Angelina Jolie

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

One of the young talents that has been a trend for a few months in the social networks it is Shiloh Jolie-Pittthe daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In different videos that she shares on her official TikTok account, we see her showing off her dancing skills. But it’s not just any dance that he does Shilohhe likes and expresses himself through the urban rhythms for which he has a great talent.

On several occasions Shiloh has shown that he has a strong character.

Even though her famous mom Angelina Jolie, is very proud of her daughter and has the characteristic of being a good educator. Brad Pitt’s daughter and her mother are constantly arguing about the teenager’s rebelliousness, because they both have quite a strong character and there are permanent discrepancies between the actress and Shiloh.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

Related Articles

Actress Jessica Chastain criticizes the hypocrisy of Independence Day

3 mins ago

she embarks with her son on a plane and she is photographed… Surprise appearance since her delivery

4 mins ago

successor of Pochettino, Galtier officially takes the reins of PSG

15 mins ago

Angelina Jolie’s Italian summer between clapping and shopping

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button