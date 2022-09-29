how is the role of taylor swift

20th century workshops

The film stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. It opens next Thursday.

One week left amsterdam hit the cinemas. It is the first film of David O’Russel at the premiere since 2015 when he made Joy and has a wide distribution of stars among which figures such as Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek and Andrea Riseboroughto accompany the trio of protagonists who make up Margot Robbie, Christian Bale and John David Washington.

the plot of amsterdam is based on real events and takes place in the interwar period in the United States and Europe. After fighting in the First World War, soldiers Burt (Bullet) and Harold (Washington) they befriend Valerie (Roby). From this moment, with a lot of comedy, the story will move towards a kind of detective thriller where world peace will be at stake.

In amsterdam not only will we see all the stars of Hollywood mentioned but will also be part of the cast Taylor Swiftthe singer who last year made her directorial debut in the short film Very good. From the hand of David O’Russel will have his first job after what has been unsuccessful and questioned catswhich was released before the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

On this occasion, for Taylor Swift will play the role of Liza young woman who, after suffering the sudden death of her father, will go to Burt and Harold to ask them for help, making sure that he does not believe that the death was due to natural causes. His participation was included in the last official preview of amsterdam which came out a few weeks ago. Are you looking forward to seeing this talented artist on the big screen?

+ They wanted to cancel Taylor Swift

The involvement of Taylor Swift in amsterdam It ended up tasting bittersweet for the singer since once it was confirmed she would be in the feature, they wanted to cancel it. Because? The movie director, David O’Russelhas been repeatedly denounced for his violent and aggressive behavior on film sets by figures such as Amy Adams and George Clooney, in addition to having a complaint of abuse by his niece. The film debuted with a very low 36% in rotten tomatoes and some say it’s an attempt to boycott the film due to complaints against its director.

