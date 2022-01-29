How is the Russian army today

Over the past two decades, Russia has invested a lot of resources to modernize its army, which in the late 1990s and early 2000s had proven to be extremely backward and inefficient. Vladimir Putin, now president but in fact in power in Russia since 1999, has made the Russian armed forces a real and formidable threat to his opponents: it is an important factor to consider, in these days of very high tension on the border with Ukraine. .

Under Putin’s leadership, the Russian army has greatly strengthened: it has acquired more precise and effective weapons, it has set up a structured chain of command made up of professional soldiers with experience behind it, and has developed a “hybrid” mode “To wage war, mixing the use of force with targeted cyber attacks and a powerful propaganda machine in the service of the regime.

In recent years, Russia has also applied the tools of this “hybrid war” to Ukraine, first by invading and annexing Crimea and then by supporting separatist rebels in the eastern regions of the country. It is also for this reason that today many Western governments, as well as the Ukrainian government, are worried about the approximately 100 thousand soldiers amassed on the border with Ukraine: in the event of an invasion, it does not seem that the Ukrainian army has the capacity to offer great resistance. .

Twenty years ago the Russian army was very different from the one that worries the West today.

In the early years of Putin’s presidency, Putin had a lot of problems, which were evident both during the long war in Chechnya and in a tragic accident on 12 August 2000, when a torpedo exploded inside the Kursk nuclear submarine, sinking it in the Barents Sea and killing everyone. the 118 sailors on board. In an in-depth article on the subject, the New York Times wrote that then “the most important officers lived in moldy and rat-infested council houses” and poorly trained soldiers instead of using socks “often wrapped their feet in cloth, as their predecessors had done” in Tsarist Russia and in ‘Soviet Union.

A turning point came in 2008, during the war that Russia fought against the Georgian army that had invaded South Ossetia.

The Russians quickly managed to push Georgia’s troops back to their territory, but the conflict highlighted some major weaknesses that still characterized the Russian military. For example, there were several serious episodes of “friendly fire” due to the fact that the ground troops were not in radio contact with the air force; communications worked so poorly that the military sometimes had to use their personal cell phones; and tanks and other military vehicles often broke down.

After the war against Georgia, the Russian regime embarked on a process of extensive modernization of the army, both as regards the weapons to be used in conflicts and with respect to the training of soldiers and the structure of the chain of command. Among other things, he began to rely less on conscripts and to rely more and more on a lean core of well-trained and better-paid soldiers, for example, than many state employees; and bought over a thousand new warplanes, including the most advanced in the fleet, the SU-35S, which are now in part sent to Belarus for joint military exercises due next month.

One of the most important elements for strengthening the Russian army, wrote the New York Times, however, was the accumulation of experience gained over the years doing it, war. One of the most important was the one fought in Syria alongside Syrian President Bashar al Assad, which began in 2015 against the rebels who wanted to overthrow the regime.

The military intervention in Syria – which radically changed the course of the war, hitherto very unfavorable to Assad – demonstrated in particular the progress that had been made in the use of precision guided missiles, but not only. Several experts believe that it was a kind of “laboratory” to refine tactics and weapons, and to give greater responsibility to even the lowest level officers.

Last month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said all ground troop commanders, 92 percent of pilots and 62 percent of Navy troops have some combat experience. General Philip Breedlove, the commander of NATO when the war in eastern Ukraine began in 2014, said: “The thing we have to acknowledge with the Russians is that they are learning to be a force of learning and adaptation. Every time we see them in a conflict they are a little better than the previous time. “

Despite the great advances made in the last twenty years, the Russian army maintains several weaknesses, in particular due to the few investments made in the field of research and development. Even today, Russia has few new weapons systems created completely from scratch, and much of the modernization process has gone through the restructuring of old and ineffective systems.

However, the troops and weapons amassed on the Ukrainian border give Putin a very wide variety of military options, including the conquest of cities and significant portions of territory. a final decision on a possible use of force against Ukraine). The general impression is that, should Russian soldiers eventually invade Ukraine, the Ukrainian army would not have too many chances to resist, despite the fact that in recent years it has strengthened, becoming larger and better armed.