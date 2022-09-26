How is the “secret room” where stewardesses and pilots sleep on the plane during long flights

Flying is truly exhausting, both for passengers and for airline pilots and crew members.. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has established regulations for sufficient rest for all air personnel. In this way, the planes have a space exclusively destined to rest, and that many do not know.

Since a significant number of flight frequencies were reactivated after the “control” of the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines have not been able to cope with the level of demand. Precisely, one of the claims by the pilots is the lack of personnel, which translates into strenuous work days for them.

In accordance with current regulations, the FAA provides that flight attendants have at least nine hours of rest and pilots ten Taylor Rains/Business Insider

In that sense, the airline staff can demand “a minimum time” of ten hours for pilots and nine for flight attendantsas regards national routes.

However, everything varies according to each member’s “scheduled flight time”, which is defined as when the aircraft moves under its own power in order to fly and ends when the plane stops, after landing.

The rest seats for flight attendants on the United Airlines 767-300ER Taylor Rains/Business Insider

This ten hours was established in 2011, nearly three years after the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 in Buffalo, New York, in which 50 people died. Over time, it was determined that the level of fatigue contributed to that tragedy.

In 2021, the FAA proposed that flight attendants rest be increased to ten hours, all with the intention of “reducing fatigue” and that they could perform their duties correctly. Since August of this year, the plan has been in the Office of Management and Budget for approval.

A tour of the flight attendant lounge area on ITA’s A350 Taylor Rains/Business Insider

Now, crew members assigned domestic routes usually rest in hotels or at home between shifts. Nevertheless, on longer flights, they have “secret areas” to relax or sleep.

In the case of pilots, these spaces are usually at the front of the aircraft, near or above the cabin, while for assistants, at the end of the aircraft, according to Business Insider.

A tour of the flight attendant lounge area on ITA’s A350 Taylor Rains/Business Insider

For example, Qatar’s Boeing 787, it has an armchair, two bunk beds and a telephone to communicate directly with the cabin, in the case of pilots. For their part, the assistants rest in the back of the plane. Also, United Airlines’ Boeing 767-300ER and Air Canada’s 787 have a row of seats blocked off for staff restand some with footrests.

The telephone, which connects to the cabin, is within reach of everyone in the rest area Taylor Rains/Business Insider

However, the case of wide-body aircraft is surprising, since they have a room completely hidden from passengers. This is the case of the ITA Airways Airbus A350, it has a area accessed only via a staircase from the kitchen.

A tour of the flight attendant lounge area on ITA’s A350 Taylor Rains/Business Insider

The space has cabinets, mirrors and eight bunks, each understood as an individual bedroom, which are separated into three sections, where the telephone that communicates with the cockpit is located within everyone’s reach.

In addition, each berth has a seat belt, power outlets, a space to store personal effects and curtains, to add some privacy, even between fellow passengers.