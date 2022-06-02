how is the StarzPlay series with Elle Fanning

After starring in The Great, the actress is ready to return with a fiction based on real events. See what the miniseries that will be available in Europe and Latin America is about!

The Cannes Film Festival surprised with the best looks in a new edition. And, without a doubt, one of the figures that stood out the most was Elle Fanning. The 24-year-old actress – Dakota Fanning’s sister – is going through one of her great moments on a professional level. It is that, after the success of the series The Greatis ready to lead a new project in the hands of StarzPlay It will be based on real events.

Is about The Girl From Plainville, a miniseries that has already presented its trailer and its official poster and that is promising. will be the next July 10th when StarzPlay premieres this production that is inspired by a true story and will combine drama with crime. “Can words kill?”asks his advance, making it clear that the fiction available in Latin America and Europe will be tragic.

Originally, the production belongs to NBC Universal Global Distribution. However, the subscription service will be offered in the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan and Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico. If you have enjoyed The Great With the same actress, this story will show you Fanning in a completely different role.

The Girl From Plainville It is based on the Esquire article written by Jesse Barron. And it is that the main figure of him will interpret Michelle Carter, taking his real case as a source of inspiration. What exactly is it about? An unprecedented story about a suicide through text messages. In doing so, they will explore the protagonist’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to her death and then her conviction for involuntary manslaughter.

The StarzPlay figure will not be alone! They accompany her in the cast Chloe Sevigny as Lynn Roy colton ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, good face as Gail Carter Kai Lennox as David Carter and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II. Written and produced by co-directors Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, the fiction – which allowed Elle Fanning to serve as producer – is ready to premiere on July 10 on the streaming platform.