How is the video game industry in Latin America? | Interview with Mariano Obeid | Companies | Business

One of the topics addressed in Columbia 4.0 was that of video game, which included international experts who spoke about the advances and developments that have taken place in Latin America. In dialogue with Portfolio, Mariano Obeid, studio director Killa Bunnies, highlighted the good moment of the sector and the tools that have helped to create content in Latin America.

(See: Colombian entrepreneurs launch a video game).

How do you see the video game industry in Latin America?



Latin America has been grouped in this industry for some years now, and although each country has its own association, we all interact in the Latin American Federation of Video Game Developers. What we highlight is that in the last 10 years we stopped being a sector that provides services to start generating our own video games. Today, there are many products that represent us culturally in other markets, and we have certainly gained a lot of ground.

In terms of video game development, how has the region evolved?



New tools have also democratized video game development. Today you can use many affordable commercial ones, as is the case with Unity, which allow a small team to develop their first video game, not based on having many resources or many people. But, without a doubt, many of these easily accessible tools have allowed this progress, also supporting us between countries and digital distribution.

(See: Panorama of electronic sports in Colombia).

Mariano Obeid, director of the Killabunnies studio. private file

When creating a video game, what should be taken into account?



Sometimes you can start from a poem, an image or a story that you believe, other times you can start from an analysis and today to a hyper-casual market that works with metrics to know what users are looking for and thus create l video games. However, I think it is very important to have a balance, between your own ideas and what consumers are looking for. And also understand that in the end those stories and characters end up belonging to the users.

What are those most popular themes for developing video games?



Hypercasual is being handled, those fast mobile games, there is also a bit of shooting, there are styles that are related to League of Legends and Minecraft, but today much of the money comes from hypercasual.

What is the current profile of video game players?



At the beginning of the 90s it was thought that it was the typical chubby guy with a T-shirt who played, but precisely at the beginning of the 2000s it was discovered that the casual genre (hypercasual), which appealed precisely to single women between 40 and 50 years old, was much larger. Today we are all the public of videogames, and it is that no matter how small, people are playing, be it sudoku, or solitaire, ball games or more complicated games. Today there are many submarkets targeting all audiences.

(See: Video games add up to US$1.2 billion in revenue in the country).

ADVICE FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP



For those developers who are just starting out with a project or who want to create their own video games, Mariano Obeid recommends them to insist, believe in their ideas and participate in the business roundtables of the sector.

“My advice to entrepreneurs is that they must insist and show their products, it is key to continue evolving and innovating in this industry. This is about hard work and perseverance. It is also very important to build and strengthen a network of contacts in this sector.”.

JOHANA LORDUY

Journalist Portfolio