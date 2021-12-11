how is their relationship today?

An endless love story full of continuous twists. So we could define the relationship between the influencer Khloé Kardashian and the now ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The two had met in 2016 and immediately began dating assiduously. Unfortunately, after just a few months of relationship Khloé found herself having to deal with another partner of Tristan, a constant that has never failed throughout their relationship. In fact, at the time, his ex-girlfriend announced that she was pregnant and would keep the baby.

READ ALSO> Tristan Thompson, formerly of Khloe Kardashian, would have had a third child

A possible problem that did not in the least affect the third of the Kardashian sisters, who continued to stay by the athlete’s side, until she had a daughter with him: True. A wonderful news but immediately ruined by the media, which a few days after giving birth of the woman leaked a video in which her partner was cheating on her. Once again Khloe approached the situation firmly, focusing primarily on the birth and how to fix the relationship. Having overcome this stumbling block, the two got closer together, only to be shipwrecked again several times in the following years. The cause was the usual: Thompson’s infidelity.

READ ALSO> Kim Kardashian and Kanye West together for Virgil Abloh: is there hope for a return?

During the pandemic, however, both Khloe and daughter True fell ill with COVID-19 and in the moment of difficulty Tristan entered on tiptoe, demonstrating that he had changed and that he felt love for his daughter’s mother. An invitation initially refused, but then accepted with the idea of ​​procreating again. In all of this, the people close to the woman have witnessed in shock and have often intervened against Tristan, claiming that he will always have this attitude and that he cannot escape his nature as a cheater.

READ ALSO> Ryan Reynolds: “I’m taking a gap year, I want to be a present father”

Khloé Kardashian today: what will become of her future?

Today, following yet another announcement of Tristan’s possible child conceived with another woman, sources say Khloe is trying to work on herself and her carry on a civil relationship of co-parenting, aimed at maintaining serenity in their family. A real act of courage on her part, considering the feeling she has always felt towards her partner and how much she wanted a large family like the one she had.