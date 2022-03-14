How is Vladimir Putin: the rumors about the Tsar’s illness and the 007 reports on his health

Is Vladimir Putin sick? While the war in Ukraine escalates and the difficulties of the Russian army are under the eyes of the world, rumors about the Tsar’s precarious health are chasing. With a lot of diagnoses that from time to time assign to the former KGB a problem of dementia or Parkinson’s. Or even a cancer to be treated with drugs that cause swelling. The British newspaper Daily Mail started talking about it yesterday, citing various intelligence reports from Western countries. In particular those of the Five Eyesnamely the secret services of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The psychophysical state of the Tsar

According to these reports, behind Putin’s behavior there would be an explanation due to his psychophysical health. And to prove it would be the most recent photos. Those showing obvious swelling from the neck to the head also appeared in the most recent videos. In addition to the physical distancing during the meetings experienced with Macron first and with Scholz later. “Over the past five years, there has been a marked change in his decision-making process. Those close to him also noticed a lower clarity in speaking and in understanding the world around him ”, the intelligence sources would have argued with the British newspaper. But as early as November 2020, political scientist Valery Solovei, a former professor at the Moscow Institute of International Relations, had said that the Tsar was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. And even that for this reason he was thinking of retiring.

Other hypotheses that had been circulating since the time spoke of an early form of dementia or the prolonged use of steroids to treat cancer. After the meeting with Macron, a French official confirmed the concerns about Putin’s health, while the writer Sandro Modeo on the Corriere della Sera in recent days he had talked about possible spinal problems. Due to previous sports traumas, as mentioned once by the Belarusian Lukashenko, or to “a neoplasm of the spinal cord, the symptoms of which would be compatible with some walking difficulties and certain postural restlessness”. Putin himself recalled the “very severe back pain” suffered by his father (who passed away on 2 August ’99 for unclear causes). Thus indicating a possible hereditary predisposition.

A growing paranoia

According to the writer as a therapy that type of tumor sees the elective treatment in corticosteroids (in addition to surgery, radio and more rarely chemo); drugs that “can induce, especially in large quantities and prolonged periods, mood alterations on a broad spectrum, according to subjective reactions, from down depressive to manic exaltation”. Other sources tell instead of a growing paranoia regarding his health. But – wrote the Guardian online in recent days – it is not clear what has generated this change, with hypotheses ranging from Parkinson’s, an onset of senile dementia, to the use of steroids linked to another disease.

“That he is concerned about his health is obviously shown by his attitude on the coronavirus,” says an intelligence source recalling the considerable distance kept by interlocutors such as French President Macron or Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. «The coverage of Russia is very good, as far as intelligence is concerned – adds a Western source – But there is a gray area when it comes to Putin’s health. What we do know is that there has been a clear change in the way he makes decisions over the past five years. ”

Confused years

Sources in the Kremlin then told how the president’s indications have changed continuously in recent years. While the strength of persuasion and the clarity of his messages and of his directives gradually diminished, just as the perception that the Tsar has of the world around him would become more nebulous. Even what happens outside the palace walls. This would also explain the errors of assessment in starting the military campaign in Ukraine, with many of the Kremlin’s beliefs proven wrong, starting with what would have been the reaction of Ukraine and the Western world.

