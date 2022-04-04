how it contracts and how long it has been circulating in Italy

On March 27 a 17-year-old girl, Maria Elijah, died at the hospital in Perugia. One of the hypotheses put forward by doctors to family members is that ofswine flu, as reported by the lawyers. In fact, the H1N1 strain, the one that caused a year-long pandemic in 2009, would have been isolated. In addition to the flu and a pneumonia, the presence of the staph. But what is the swine flu? And how does it contract? What the Higher Institute of Health says.

Swine flu: what it is, how it is contracted and how much it circulates in Italy

The type flu virus TO/H1N1also known as the swine flu virus, caused a flu pandemic in 2009 and has been circulating ever since.

It comes back every year: it came from Mexico and it’s a combination of viruses from pigs, birds and humans.

It was probably in pigs that these old viruses mixed together, giving rise to one never seen that is capable of attacking human cells.

That of 2009 was a short pandemic, declared over as early as 2010, but that doesn’t mean the H1N1 virus stopped circulating that year. Indeed, it continues to be present all over the world and every winter it contributes to cases of influence.

Swine flu: what are the symptoms and why is it dangerous for humans

Symptoms are the same as for seasonal flu:



fever;

cough;

a runny nose ;

; sore throat;

muscle aches;

fatigue.

Like seasonal flu, swine flu can come in shape mild or serious.

Like seasonal flu, it can cause a worsening of pre-existing chronic diseases: cases of complications have been reported severe (pneumonia and respiratory failure) e deaths associated with A / H1N1 virus infection, about 0.14% in Western countries affected by the pandemic.

Swine flu: how to treat it

There are several types of medications antivirals for the treatment of influenza:

amantadine;

rimantadine;

oseltamivir;

zanamivir.

While most viruses have proved susceptible to all and four the medications, the new influenza virus was found to be resistant to amantadine and rimantadine; therefore only oseltamivir (Tamiflu) e zanamivir (Relenza) are recommended for the treatment of the new flu. The Humanitas website reports it.

