how it has shrunk today

The well-known Hollywood actor is known for his incredible transformations, however this time he has truly become unrecognizable.

The well-known Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage he is one of the most popular artists on the international cinema scene. Born in 1964, he comes from an art family: don’t be fooled by his surname – the pseudonym Cage, was chosen by the actor in honor of John Cage, a musician he particularly appreciates. In fact, his real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola! Indeed, Nicolas Cage is the grandson of the great director Francis Coppola, known for its iconic product The Godfather, which has become a cinematic classic.

This was precisely one of the reasons why Cage he decided to change his surname: At the time of his debut, his uncle was already strongly established in the field of cinema and Nicolas wanted to pursue his career without the ghost of the family. He wanted to be known regardless of whether he was the grandson of a film master or not and, to date, we can say that it has succeeded in its objective.

In fact, Nicolas Cage never worked with his family. On the contrary, he embarked on a brilliant career that saw him conquer, by his own strength, one success after another. He came to work with great Hollywood characters: from Meryl Streep to Meg Ryan, up to great directors like Ridley Scott.

One of the aspects that most struck the passionate dog lovers was his ability to change his body parallel with the character of the film and this allowed him to bring the essence of the role he played to the screen.

Nicolas Cage, yet another transformation

Despite Nicolas Cage has a brilliant career behind him, it seems that the glory days are over: the actor is going through a particularly dark period, so much so that it was found drunk in a Las Vegas bar and mistaken for homelessness. It appears that Francis Coppola’s grandson, who had a fortune of $ 150 million, spent it all on the ‘compulsive consumerism’.

According to some eyewitnesses, it seems that the star wandered around the club without shoes and in a very bad state, even hiring a aggressive and arrogant attitude to the staff who tried to help him.

However, Nicolas Cage is not the only actor to be the victim of compulsive shopping: the big bucks have made many Hollywood stars lose their minds – Johnny Depp, for example, claimed to have bought a WWII cannon.

In short, the money that comes after a Hollywood film is a lot, but it also ends up very quickly and, precisely for this reason, there are many actors who suddenly find themselves overwhelmed by economic debts.