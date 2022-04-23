how it helps fight preeclampsia, the study

A new study has found the best diet to combat preeclampsia in pregnant women: the Mediterranean diet. Here is the study.

There are few treatments that can reduce the risk of preeclampsia and the Mediterranean diet is one of them according to a new study. The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, and preeclampsia, a serious and life-threatening pregnancy complication, is known to be one factor behind the country’s high maternal death rate. The report, published in Journal of the American Heart Associationfound that pregnant women who follow a Mediterranean diet have an almost 20% lower risk of developing preeclampsia.

Since it is difficult to predict who develops preeclampsia, having a dietary intervention that can lower the risk is a good discovery. The study included health data for over 8,500 women recruited since Boston Medical Center. The research team distributed questionnaires to people that included questions about their diet and eating habits.

You might also be interested in >>> What does fruit sugar mean for health? The experts speak

How the Mediterranean diet counteracts preeclampsia: the study

The relationship found that 10% of individuals developed preeclampsia, and those who had diabetes or obesity before pregnancy were twice as likely to develop it. Those who adhered to a Mediterranean-style diet had a 20% lower risk of preeclampsia. It was also noted that the risk reduction was greater among black women, who are at greater risk for preeclampsia than white or Hispanic women.

You may also be interested in >>> The food plan ranked as the best diet of 2022

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy that can trigger life-threatening symptoms, including hypertension, proteinuria, and signs of organ damage. The condition also increases women’s risk of long-term heart disease, heart events, and heart failure. According to the authors, a type diet Mediterranean it can improve oxidative stress or endothelial cell function. It can also increase the vascular function of the placenta and support healthy metabolic changes.