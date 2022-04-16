how it is linked to heart disease and why

New studies have shown that diabetes is closely linked to heart diseases such as heart valve malfunction. Here because.

The diabetes it can be a risk factor for other health conditions such as heart and kidney disease. Effective diabetes management is one way to reduce the risk of developing other diseases and help maintain good overall health. New research, still under study, has uncovered the correlation between diabetes and heart valve disease. It can affect blood flow and can progress faster on people with diabetes, for example.

People with diabetes are twice as likely to have it heart disease compared to those without diabetes. Risk factors for heart disease include:

damage to the blood vessels and nerves of the heart due to high blood sugar levels;

high blood pressure that forces blood through the arteries;

high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol that forms plaque in the arteries;

high triglycerides, a type of fat, and low HDL (“good”) cholesterol.

Diabetes and heart disease, how one affects the other

In the first place it is necessary to specify what is the disease of heart valves. The valves of the heart are responsible for regulating blood flow to and from the heart and within it as well. When one of these valves is damaged, it is a form of heart valve disease. The valves may not open or close completely during a heartbeat, or they may leak. The opening of a valve can be tight or stiff, so it cannot open fully. This is a condition called stricture. Heart valve disease is most common in the aortic valve, although it can occur in any valve in the heart.

In 2022, research has developed even more in this regard, even if it has not come to a conclusion. However the correlation between heart valve disease and diabetes is more than certain. Research has revealed that diabetes is associated with rapid progression of aortic stenosis and degeneration of the aortic valve. When you have diabetes it is important to monitor it and see your doctor.