how it is reduced after the triumph of Verstappen – Libero Quotidiano





While the Mercedes refused the FIA ​​invitation to the photographic event organized before the traditional end-of-season Gala, Lewis Hamilton was received at Windsor Castle. The British driver respected the “team orders”, remaining in total silence regarding what happened on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi GP, which handed the world title to Max Verstappen with a daring ending. Around Stuttgart the mood is black and the tension with the FIA ​​is at the highest levels: this is also reflected in Hamilton, who continues to remain silent.





On the other hand, he was just a few corners from the eighth world title, and instead was mocked by Verstappen’s combo safety car + new tires. It is unlikely that the recognition received by the English royal family can fill the void created by the world title lost on the last lap. At Windsor Castle the British pilot officially received the title of Sir from Prince Charles: in reality he had already been appointed a year ago, but the ceremony could only take place today.

Present at the event, however prestigious, was also Hamilton’s mother, who became the fourth driver in history to receive such an honor. Recognition also linked to the activity carried out off the track by Lewis, always engaged in the front row in projects of inclusion and equality. Even today, however, the Mercedes driver has maintained the press blackout, which has been going on since Sunday.



