Sports

how it is reduced after the triumph of Verstappen – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read


While the Mercedes refused the FIA ​​invitation to the photographic event organized before the traditional end-of-season Gala, Lewis Hamilton was received at Windsor Castle. The British driver respected the “team orders”, remaining in total silence regarding what happened on Sunday at the Abu Dhabi GP, which handed the world title to Max Verstappen with a daring ending. Around Stuttgart the mood is black and the tension with the FIA ​​is at the highest levels: this is also reflected in Hamilton, who continues to remain silent.

Lewis Hamilton? Mark Webber's prophecy: Next year ..., sensational in Formula 1

On the other hand, he was just a few corners from the eighth world title, and instead was mocked by Verstappen’s combo safety car + new tires. It is unlikely that the recognition received by the English royal family can fill the void created by the world title lost on the last lap. At Windsor Castle the British pilot officially received the title of Sir from Prince Charles: in reality he had already been appointed a year ago, but the ceremony could only take place today.

Present at the event, however prestigious, was also Hamilton’s mother, who became the fourth driver in history to receive such an honor. Recognition also linked to the activity carried out off the track by Lewis, always engaged in the front row in projects of inclusion and equality. Even today, however, the Mercedes driver has maintained the press blackout, which has been going on since Sunday.

How many times in the bathroom ?. Verstappen's mom and the (baffling) intimate detail about Abu Dhabi

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hakan Calhanoglu provokes Milan again

4 weeks ago

Saudi Arabia, Ecclestone: “Verstappen unfairly penalized” – Formula 1

1 week ago

Rome transfer market, new name | Here’s the 7 million replacement

November 8, 2021

MotoGP, Guidotti: “KTM like Aprilia in the 90s, has courage and is different”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button