how it manifests on your body

Stress: what are the causes, how it manifests itself and what consequences it brings to our body. Here’s everything you need to know.

Stress is a problem they suffer from and that unites many people. Obviously, every body is different, there are those who will react in one way and who in another, when it presents itself. The only fact common to all individuals is the great annoyance linked to the reactions it brings with it. It can affect the immune system and put a strain on something else as well.

It often occurs when the work environment is too frustrating or when there is too much concern and responsibility in the family, sentimental and work environment. Let’s find out why and how it manifests itself. It is not something to be underestimated, indeed it can also manifest itself for long periods. Here all the related consequences are revealed.

Stress: some symptoms and consequences

anxiety

tachycardia

muscle aches

panic attacks

thyroid problems

excessive hair loss

menstruation irregularities

The question that arises is whether there are actually ways to be able to keep stress and its symptoms at bay. Certainly every reaction and every person will be able to find different ones. They cannot be the same for everyone. Nutrition, as with many other things, is the first step on which to question oneself. If it is healthy and balanced, the body will be positively affected. Obviously, combined with physical activity it will positively contribute to improving and keeping the body healthy.

Other remedies, related more to the spiritual sphere, can be meditation or yoga. Psychotherapy also has its why, if you suffer from more intense stress. It is very useful to go in search of unconscious or simply more personal problems, in order to be able to work on yourself at 360 degrees and be able to find the desired balance.