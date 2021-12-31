how it occurs and when to worry

Poor digestion is a very widespread disorder and manifests itself with well-defined symptoms that must be confused with something else.

The topic is always relevant and it is even more so during the holiday season when many people let themselves go and eat too much. There indigestion it is a very widespread disorder that many people often experience even without suffering from particular pathologies. Furthermore, in particular periods such as Christmas and New Year’s there is the rush to pharmacological or natural remedies.

It is always better to opt for natural products when it happens not to digest easily. Better to avoid drugs as much as possible. Of course, if it is a serious problem that persists then you absolutely must contact your doctor, talk to him about it and follow all his instructions.

However, i symptoms of indigestion are very clear and cannot be confused. For this let’s see them in detail below and what to do if it occurs.

Indigestion symptoms: how it manifests itself and what to do

The functioning of the intestine is essential to make our entire organism function properly. Not surprisingly, when we are stressed, the intestine does not work well, it is no coincidence that the digestive system is called the “second brain”. Well, in the case of a compromised functionality these can manifest themselves symptoms:

stomach ache

excessive belching

nausea

He retched

swelling

halitosis

pain in the upper abdomen

These are unmistakable signs of digestive difficulties. Of course, it is possible that a chest pain is a heart attack and not indigestion, especially if accompanied by pain in the arms. But if you also have a very bad taste in your mouth then you may think that you have eaten too much or that you are too stressed. Don’t be afraid to contact your doctor and investigate if this condition does not last a few days, but persists for a long time.

To try to solve the malaise a little, it is necessary to drink a digestive, an infusion or a herbal tea that can stimulate the action of the intestine. In this case, the fennel, mint, ginger, chamomile, licorice. Drinking a hot drink made from these all-natural products will do you good for other aspects of your health as well.