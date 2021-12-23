how it will be and how to get it

7

























With the ok to the final text in the Senate Budget Committee on 21 December, and with the vote with a question of confidence this afternoon, the process of maneuver 2022, which must be approved by the Chamber by 31 December 2021 to become law, and which contains numerous measures, including the new 2022 TV Bonus.









After the vote in the Senate, the law can no longer be changed, but only approved or rejected, which is why the current conformation of the 2022 TV Bonus is destined to be confirmed as it is, without further changes. We therefore know what the new contribution will be like for those who still have to adapt to the new technical requirements resulting from the switch off, and we also know that already from 3 January 2022 the most obsolete TVs and decoders will no longer be able to tune dozens of channels in Northern Italy, due to the now well-known “refarming“of the frequencies. Here, then, is what the new 2022 TV Bonus will look like, who is up to and how to get it.

New TV Bonus 2022: how much, how and to whom

The new 2022 TV Bonus puts additional funding on the plate 68 million euros to update old devices with new devices (TV or decoder) compatible with the standard DVB-T2. The requirements are the same as the old one Bonus TV with ISEE and without scrapping, i.e. the one launched in 2019.

Therefore, those with an income will be able to access the 2022 TV Bonus ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros, unless you have already enjoyed the bonus in the past. Also in this case it is possible to accumulate TV bonus with ISEE and bonus with scrapping, since there are still funds available for the latter.

L’maximum amount of the new 2022 TV Bonus amounts to 30 EUR, provided in the form of discount at the time of purchase TV or set top box. Then there is a separate chapter, with specific funding, which provides for the possibility for over 70, with a maximum pension of 20,000 euros, of receive free at home a decoder with a maximum cost of 30 euros.

2022 TV Bonus: Free Delivery for Seniors

Post office has already made itself available to the Government to deliver decoders at home and offer telephone service to users, so that the elderly can receive assistance for connect the new decoder yourself to the old TV.

In practice, those over 70 will be able to get the new decoder for free (they will choose one that costs no more than 30 euros) and they will not even have to pay for delivery or installation.

As the company explains on its website: “Citizens who are entitled to access this additional facility will be informed by means of a letter from the Italian Post Office that they will be able to request and receive a decoder directly at home without having to go and buy it. Those who want to take advantage of this opportunity will be able to arrange a telephone appointment with the company or through the post office or through a dedicated platform to fix a day on which the postman will deliver the decoder at home.“.