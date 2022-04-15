how it works and how to install on pc

When to use one and the other? The web version is useful for us to use at work or on a computer that is shared or on which we cannot install anything, such as your class at university, for example. But the desktop version is comfortable, it allows us answer everything from the computer without having to pick up the phone when we are working, for example. In addition, it allows us to transfer files between devices or does not depend on the smartphone since it continues to work, even if our mobile is turned off, runs out of battery, without coverage, etc.

How to download and start using

The desktop application is downloaded from the official website of the tool, from the messaging application. We simply have to go to the Telegram website and at the top of the screen we will find the “Apps” section or section from where we will find all the available platforms or all the versions that we can get for Windows, Linux or macOS.

The version for computers It is available for Windows, for macOs, for Linux64 bit. In addition, we can also download a portable version for the computer with a Microsoft operating system or we can download a version for Apple from the Mac App Store directly and not from the Telegram website.

Once we are on the web, we choose the one that corresponds to us and touch the button to download it. If we choose the portable version we should not install it. If we choose the rest, yes. And we explain step by step how it is easily done.

Tap on the button, download and run the file that will be saved on your computer. Go following the steps of the installation of the program and touching “Next” if we agree with what the window indicates. Can choose the folder where we will install Telegram or if we want a shortcut on the desktop, for example. When we have reached the last step, we simply tap on “Install”.

Set up and link Telegram Desktop with the phone

We will have already installed Telegram. we will only have set it up or link it with our number or account on our mobile phone. To do this, we double click on the program that we just installed and it will welcome us. You will see a button that indicates “Start chatting” and we will have to tap on it to start the process.

Here, Telegram will show us the steps and we have two options: scan the QR code that appears on the screen or simply log in with our phone number. In the first case, we must go to the phone, open the app, open the settings option, go to “devices” and from here to “scan QR”.

If we choose “sign in with the phone number” simply we must enter the code (+34 if we live in Spain) We will automatically receive a code in our Telegram chat on the phone. We will not receive an SMS but a chat within a conversation in the messaging app. We must copy it in the corresponding box in the desktop version to link both.

How to use Telegram for desktop

Once we have it installed, using it is very simple. On the left side we will see the chat groups, individuals or groups, which we can access. In the menu on the left we will see different icons if we have created chat groups. In the case of the example: university, offers or “all”. Here we will see the chats or groups corresponding to each folder that you have previously created.

Within a chat we can send all kinds of content: send messages, send emojis, attach files… At the top we can make a call and by tapping on the three points in the upper right corner we can access contact information, manage notifications and other aspects.

On the left side of the screen we can create a new group or channel or we can go to “settings” where we can manage everything related to chats, privacy and security in which we can choose who sees phone numbers, who sees last time, forwarded messages, who can call us, etc.

active sessions

If we want to see what active sessions we have in Telegram we can do it to log out in the desktop version. We can check it from the phone or from the web version, as needed. We will know the sessions and we will be able to close them remotely if we are not interested or privacy is at risk.

Go to the Telegram mobile app

Tap on the three lines in the top left corner

Go to Settings

open the Privacy and security option

Go to “Security”

Open “Active Sessions”

You will see the current session or all the ones you have opened

Tap on the session you want to close and confirm “close”

Or all in “Close all other sessions”

Confirm in the pop-up window if you want to end all sessions

We can also do it from the computer in the web version. Or the desktop version. We go to the three lines on the left, open settings and go to “security and privacy”. Here at the bottom we’ll see “Active Sessions” and we can tap on “show all sessions”. We can tap on “close all other sessions” to delete any chat other than the one you use.