how it works, how and where to play, how much you win. The complete guide – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

From January 4th to 9th, bets are open for the new Totocalcio, which presents itself in a completely different guise from the past: you will still win with the old 13, but also with other combinations. Here is the complete guide

From 7 am today, Tuesday 4 January, the new Totocalcio starts again,

a game that has represented the game par excellence for decades and for millions of Italians. The games will close at 12.15 on Sunday 9 January. The new mode provides for the division of matches, not only Italian, in a schedule consisting of two groups of matches: in the first (consisting of eight matches) the most balanced matches will be included, choices from those scheduled between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening. In the second they will go, instead, the cartel matches (this week there are 12) or in any case of greater interest.

The first coupon, the matches The 8 mandatory matches:

Villarreal – Atletico Madrid

Turin – Fiorentina

Clermont – Reims

Empoli – Sassuolo

Genoa – Spezia

Rome – Juventus

Cagliari – Bologna

Hertha Berlin – Cologne

The other optional matches:

Inter – Lazio

Udinese – Atalanta

Venice – Milan

Naples – Sampdoria

Hellas Verona – Salernitana

Seville – Getafe

Bochum 1848 – Wolfsburg

Lyon – Paris Saint Germain

Rayo Vallecano – Betis

Deportivo Alaves – Athletic Bilbao

Osasuna – Cadiz

Nantes – Monaco

How does it work The game modalities decided by the Customs and Monopoly Agency for the new Totocalcio foresee the play on six types of predictions:

in addition to the classic 13, you will therefore also win with 11 games, and climb with 9, 7, 5 and 3 matches. The combination of the first and second panel events will depend on the total number of picks chosen. That’s how:

Formula three

the player must predict (with the usual 1-X-2) the first two mandatory events in the schedule and an optional event of his choice;

Formula five:

the player must predict the first three mandatory events in the schedule and two optional events of his choice;

Formula seven:

the player must predict the first four mandatory events in the schedule and three optional events of his choice;

Formula nine:

the player must predict the first six mandatory events in the schedule and three optional events of his choice;

Formula eleven:

the player must predict the first seven mandatory events in the schedule and four optional events of his choice;

The thirteen:



the player must predict the eight mandatory events in the schedule and five optional events of his choice. At the moment of the bet, each player will have to choose only one formula to participate in; it is not possible to participate in more than one game with the same bet.

Where to play In the past, the coupon was filled in manually in the enabled betting shops. The new competition, in addition to maintaining this historic procedure, gives players the opportunity to use the digital option.

How much does it cost The cost of each variable coupon. It basically depends on how many columns are played (and each column, reports Agipronews, worth one euro): you can play a minimum of one and a maximum of eight. So the cost varies from 1 to 8 euros.

How much you win Each type of win will correspond to a Different jackpot proportionate to the chosen formula. And if in the end there is no winner, the mechanism for accumulating the prize pool will be the same as for the jackpot.

History It was May 5, 1946 when, for the first time in history, the Sisal ticket was born, then transformed into Totocalcio (acronym for football totalizer), a name it would have assumed in 1948 with the passage to the State Monopolies. The competition was conceived by Massimo Della Pergola, Fabio Jegher and Geo Molo. In the beginning, there were 12 matches to be predicted – and those who guessed at least 11 results were rewarded – to rise to 13 from the 1950-51 season and to 14 from 2003. The Totocalcio soon became popular and thirteen (also through successful songs and films) became the vehicle to make all dreams come true and to change perspectives and standard of living in a flash. The game experienced its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s with the highest prize pool in history amounting to 34 billion 470 million and 967,370 lire (over 17.5 million euros) and which was totaled on the occasion of competition number 17 of 5 December 1993 when the 1,472 thirteen went to just under 12 million lire each (just over 6 thousand euros). A month earlier, on November 7, what would have remained in history as the highest ever win at the Totocalcio had been achieved: on the occasion, the 13 were only three and each touched about five billion lire (6.2 million EUR). In a bookshop in Crema, a system was played which paid a total of 5,549,756,245 lire.