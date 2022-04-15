How it works, risks and dangers

Can access anonymously and its main page defines the platform as “a way to meet new friends, even if social distancing is practiced.” We are automatically matched with another person to talk to but also, they explain, “you can add your interests and you will be randomly matched with someone who has one of these interests.” In other words, you can say what you like and Omegle automatically assigns you a person with the same tastes so that you can talk to a stranger who supposedly has the same interests as you.

omegle is a website or platform launched in 2009 that seeks to be an online space where any user can chat with another unknown person with whom they share interests. The idea is to meet new people who have the same tastes as you and with whom we can talk about our interests.

omegle is a mod platform or tool Although it has been in operation for more than ten years, created by Leif K-Brooks, an 18-year-old from Vermont (United States) when he was in his last year of high school. A dangerous social network that has become popular among minors and that hardly has filters or privacy and security options but there are millions of users who access it through its website.

The site became a success since its launch, getting more than 150,000 page views per day in the first month. But, in addition, since 2010 it is available not only through voice conversations or as a messaging chat tool, but now also the same operation applies for video calls with which we contact another random stranger.

For what and for whom is the web

use a platform to talk to strangers is an inadvisable practice and quite dangerous in most cases so they make the rules clear: you must be over 18 years old or you must be over 13 years old if you have adult or parental permission to access. Do they check our age? No. The page does not require registration so we do not have to confirm our age at any time nor do they ensure that we are of legal age or we have parental permission so we can connect. We mark this check in the pop-up window and we can access.

What is it for? As we have said before, it is a tool that allows usand chat with unknown people through a web page. We don’t get to choose who we talk to and we don’t need any apps so it’s not like Zoom or Skype or any similar app.

How is it used

To use Omegle you do not have to identify yourself. We can access without saying our names, without giving any data. Can do it from the website through any device with a browser: from the mobile phone, from the computer, from the tablet… We simply access the corresponding page and at the bottom we will see two options “text” and “video” that we can choose to start chatting. It also allows us to choose between several language options if we want to find people who speak our same language on the web.

In addition, at the bottom we can also see a box that allows us to add interests or tastes optionally if we want to refine the meeting more.

When we have filled all, the chat begins. you will have to accept some terms and conditions that ensure that it can only be used if you are over thirteen years of age and that the people between thirteen and eighteen years old They must be supervised by a legal guardian. Once you check the boxes (there is no age verification beyond checking this box) the text or video chat begins.

You access a chat window or a video call with a person you know nothing about. It is international, users can be from all over the world, and anonymous because you don’t have to say who you are. There is no username in the participants, not even a pseudonym. We also do not have to say the age or gender or anything similar but simply press the button and start talking.

Risks and controversies related to the platform

There’s a lot controversies in which Omegle has been the protagonist since its launch and especially in the last years. It is not safe to use a platform so you have absolutely no control over privacy, over the content that is shared. Before starting the conversation they will tell you that the contents are monitored so they ask you to be careful. But there are many controversies that it has starred in and investigations that warn about its use.

Since video calls exist on Omegle, multiply the problems that have made those under 18 years of age are at risk on this website for content that is considered “harmful” and all kinds of behavior related to nudity or sexual content. As the BBC collected in February 2021, an investigation by this medium spoke about the risks of preadolescent children who showed themselves naked to adults through this video chat and text chat platform.