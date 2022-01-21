how it works, the fines and the vaccine lottery – Corriere.it

from Irene Soave

To increase membership, the law provides that for each dose 500 euros can be won, which can be redeemed as vouchers in restaurants or shops

The lower house of Parliament in Austria has approved the law that provides for an obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19 for all adults starting from February 1. Almost final approval: the green light of the upper house is awaited, and the signature of President Alexander Van der Bellen, but these are steps that are considered obvious. Austria is the first European country to introduce a vaccination obligation.

The compulsory vaccination in Austria: how it works The law provides that from February 1 the obligation to vaccinate for all adults will come into force: patients will obviously be exempt from the obligation who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated and pregnant women, and even those who have recovered for a maximum of six months. Fines and random checks will be triggered from mid-March, in order to give time to as many citizens as possible to spontaneously get in compliance. Up to now, 72% of Austrians have been fully vaccinated. The budget that the government has set up for the implementation of the law of 1.4 billion euros for this first phase. The obligation will remain in effect, for now, until January 2024.

Fines of up to 3,600 euros and level controls The checks phase will be scattered in six weeks, and should include more phases. At first it will only be random checks by the authorities on citizens’ green passes: whoever is found without an anti-Covid vaccine will have a fine of 600 euros, which can become up to 3,600 if the challenge is. The fine is not one-time. At a later stage, also according to the success of the campaign, the authorities could instead conduct sweeping checks, comparing the vaccination register with those of the registry office.

The vaccine lottery: 500 euros up for grabs for each dose To increase membership, the law also provides that one will be decided vaccination lottery: with each dose you can win 500 euros, which can be redeemed as vouchers in restaurants or shops. According to the government, he has a chance of winning one dose out of 10, and the green pass codes of the already vaccinated also participate in the periodic extractions, so as not to discriminate against them. There is also a package of state incentives: communities with an 80 percent vaccination rate will receive up to 75 million euros in total; 150 million euros for those with 85 percent and 300 million euros for those that will reach 90 percent.

The consent and appeal of the registrar Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed himself before the vote in the chamber: vaccines, he said, are an opportunity to return to lasting and continuous freedom. The parliamentarians of the majority and those of a large part of the opposition voted in favor: 137 votes against 33 against.

The no-vax and ultra-right protests Only the ultraconservatives of the Freedom Party are opposed to the obligation, expressly trying to capitalize on the consensus of the no-vaxes (40,000 in Vienna alone) who animated the protests in November against the new restrictions. Party leader Herbert Kickl speaks of the return of totalitarianism and announces that he will never get vaccinated.

The background: Italy, Greece and the others In Europe, only Italy and Greece have introduced a vaccination obligation, but linked to age: only for older citizens (in Italy over 50). In the rest of the world there is an obligation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 in Vatican City, Ecuador, Indonesia, Micronesia, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.