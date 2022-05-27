how Jaden Smith used his influence on his father Will Smith
The film Aladdin with Will Smith is available on Disney+ from this Friday, May 27. But did you know that the actor was pushed by his son Jaden Smith to lend his features to the famous Genie of the lamp?
27 years after the release of the animated film Aladdinthe Disney studios decided to adapt it in live action in line withAlice in Wonderland by Tim Burton and The beauty and the Beast by Bill Condon. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film revolves around Aladdin (Mena Massoud), a charming street boy, seeking to win the heart of the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott). To do this, he is helped by the all-powerful Genie (Will Smith), the only one who can allow him to fulfill three wishes, including that of becoming Prince Ali in order to better access the palace. But watch out for the abominable Jafar (Marwan Kenzari), the Grand Vizier, who wishes to replace Jasmine’s father as Sultan. A real box office success when it was released in May 2019, the film will be available from Friday, May 27 on Disney+. But did you know that Jaden Smith is the one who convinced his father Will Smith to embody the Genie in the live-action version of the famous Disney animated film?
Jaden Smith to his father: “You have the chance to play the Genie”
Will Smith took over from Robin Williams to play the Genie in the live-action version ofAladdin. But the actor said he had reservations about joining the Disney film until his son Jaden convinced him. While he hadmany difficulties“to decide between several films, Jaden”took the other scripts, threw them on the floor and he said, ‘Dad, the Genie… You have the chance to play the Genie’. He was the first person I saw excited about me playing the Genie. So it was Jaden who made the decision“.
Disney is preparing a sequelAladdin
After his success in the cinema, variety reported thata second part ofAladdin prepares with the return of Dan Lin, Jonathan Elrich and Ryan Halprin to produce and John Gatins and Andrea Berloff to write the screenplay. While the original animated film had two straight-to-DVD sequels, sources have said the sequel will be unreleased. Regarding the actors, nothing has yet been signed for Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, although the production hopes that the interpreters of Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine will return for a second opus. But after the 2022 Oscars fiasco, Will Smith could well be ousted and replaced by Dwayne Johnson in the film’s sequel, according to information from the site. Giant Freakin Robot. Information to be taken with a grain of salt since Disney studios have not confirmed anything!
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias