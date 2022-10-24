How Jason Momoa Really Felt About Working Alongside Nicole Kidman On Aquaman

Since the premiere of the Aquaman movie in 2018 and the upcoming release of the second part, its cast has remained in the eyes of fans, especially in everything related to Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman. Especially due to the actor’s comments on how he was working alongside the famous Hollywood star.

Stars Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman first worked together in 2018 for the DC franchise superhero movie Aquaman. Despite her eternally youthful appearance and the small age difference between the two, in fiction Kidman was cast by producers as Momoa’s mother in James Wan’s blockbuster, which naturally surprised some fans.

At that time Nicole Kidman she explained that it was her character, Lady Atlanna, that really drew her to the film was playing a woman warrior of the sea who wears mother-of-pearl. On the other hand during a press tour of Jason Momoa he stated that his favorite part of the film was one scene in particular involving him and Kidman.

“I think the one where I see my mother for the first time gives you goosebumps. That was a tough scene, even if it doesn’t look like it,” she said. “Because you’re running down the beach in killer mode to save your wife, and then you turn around and she’s your mom.”

Despite the complicated scene, Momoa said that Kidman did an amazing job. Like many of his former co-stars, Jason holds Nicole in high regard and admits that he is a huge fan of the Australian actress and her work. The Aquaman star gushed about Kidman in an interview with SciFiNow magazine in 2018, saying that had one of the best acting experiences filming the movie with her. He also admitted that he felt nervous due to his huge success in Hollywood.

“I was extremely scared because I was like, ‘My God, she’s so amazing. I’ve never worked with anyone who came close to an Academy Award.’

For Jason Momoa working with Nicole Kidman was a beautiful experience

Jason Momoa confessed to being nervous when he met Nicole Kidman

Working with Kidman, Momoa said that he was particularly in awe of his acting process. Seeing the Oscar winner expertly approach each scene and deliver a flawless performance every time called it a beautiful experience. He added that he had never seen anyone work with such ethics, especially considering that many shots were done in extreme conditions.

Despite her stellar performance as Aquaman’s mother, Atlanna, Nicole Kidman’s casting of the character was not without its critics. Many DC fans pointed out the age difference between her and lead star Jason Momoa: Momoa was 39 and Kidman was 51 when the first film was released. However, the actress assured that she was not bothered by her comments. For now, it only remains to wait for the release of the sequel titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next December 25, 2023in which both artists return to repeat their roles.