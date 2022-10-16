How Jennifer Lopez always looks slim in her outfits

JLo would not be JLo if in addition to her talent, and her businesswoman side, she would not be adored by her dream body. From her shapely buttocks, to her slim waist, at 53, the singer still makes us dream with her well-drawn body. And if between his idyll with Ben Affleck and her ever more iconic looks, she never ceases to amaze us, Jennifer Lopez don’t hesitate to share his little tricks to always appear more canon. After revealing her favorite anti-aging, and her hair routine, it’s around her trick to always look slimmer in her outfits to be shared. Spoiler: we’re going to love adopting it.

The right patterns for a shape of dreams

It’s on parade Ralph Lauren in Pasadena, north of Los Angeles, that the singer was spotted on the arm of her husband in an outfit to die for. In striped wrap dress anthracite with a plunging neckline, the fifties made an impression. As glamorous as it is sexy, her outfit matched with Ben Aflleck has won more than one follower. And if this outfit had its moment of glory, it was without counting the little story behind it. Indeed, to always look slimmer in her outfits, JLo’s fashion secret is to play with prints. Some reasons make it possible to play with optical effects and thus to thicken or refine any silhouette. For example, the choice of the dress to vertical stripes provide a slimmer, more defined body unlike horizontal stripes which tend to grow.

To stay on trend and sport a dream bodysuit, JLo has two other cards up her sleeve. The first one : V neckline. Because ? It allows you to clear the carriage of your head, and to draw attention to your face rather than to the rest of your silhouette. The second tip: dark colors. These are known and recognized to refine a body. These color palettes are our allies to look slimmer in any outfit.