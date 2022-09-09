How Jessica Biel Really Feels About NSYNC

ads

During an appearance on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Jessica Biel confessed that she was never really a fan of NSYNC. With that shocking admission, Fallon shared a rare interview of Biel giving her thoughts on the band. “To be honest, I don’t really listen to… I mean, I know of them, of course, and I’ve heard of them, and I’ve listened to the music, [but] I don’t really think I own any of his CDs,” Biel said in a clip dating back to 1999. “I’m not a huge fan…but, I mean, cool I guess.” In her defense, the actress added that she also didn’t like the Backstreet Boys or pop culture music.

Fallon insisted that the “Candy” star has to know some NSYNC songs considering she’s spent the last 15 years with Justin Timberlake. However, the truth is that he does not. Biel recounted the time when she was playing truth or dare with some friends and she was challenged to sing an NSYNC song, but she couldn’t. “I only know three words: ‘Bye, bye, bye,’ which is, I guess, a word three times. But they didn’t let me sing that.”

NSYNC formed the band in 1995 and soon after rose to fame becoming a worldwide teen hit sensation, according to PopSugar. However, while the boys were living the dream, Biel focused on becoming a star.