how JK Rowling and Fantastic Beasts broke the spell on their fans

In Christopher Nolan’s Batman movie, the knight of the nightprosecutor and future villain Harvey Dent says one of the film’s most memorable lines: “Either you die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become a villain.” The maxim can well be applied to the public figure of the British writer JK Rowling, the creator of the universe Harry Potter, and the place it has come to occupy in recent years for part of the public of his workand even, without dealing with terms as absolute as good or evil, how in some figures that we take as heroes in our lives – athletes, authors, even our parents – over time we begin to see the cracks, and confirm that no one is perfect.

The recent premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets put the focus back on the figure of Rowling. The third film in the Harry Potter prequel saga may mark a turning point for the young wizard franchise. Set in the 1920s and 1930s, this new series of films inspired by a small book that emulated one of Potter’s academic texts at Hogwarts was announced as a five-film project. Now, Warner, the studio that owns Harry Potteris waiting to see how this third installment fares to see if it goes ahead with the other two.

It is that each of the films of this new branch of the Potter universe has raised less than the previous one, and the forecasts for this third part are not very encouraging. Added to that is the lukewarm (justified) reception that the first two deliveries have had. With this new film, pure and simple nostalgia was used as a rescue tool: one of the trailers began with images from the original saga, and taking advantage of the stoppage imposed by the pandemic, the film was reformulated to rely more on well-known characters, What albus dumbledoreand even recruiting one of the screenwriters of the films of the main saga.

Jude Law is Albus Dumbledore in the third Fantastic Beasts movie

In the midst of all this, it is added that during the filming the Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen had to be rushed in to replace Johnny Depp in the role of the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, after Depp was sacked following his defeat in British court in a libel suit with The Sun tabloid, which called him “ wife beater.” After the accusations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard were verified, the actor became a hot iron for Warner, who chose to cut off his link. To this is added that days before the arrival in theaters of Dumbledore’s secretsanother of the actors in this new saga, Ezra Miller, was arrested for improper behavior and assault in Hawaii.

But the elephant the size of Hogwarts castle in the middle of the room is Rowling herself, who has become a curse hard to dodge both for those who profit from Harry Potter and for the public that grew up with the sorcerer.

JK Rowling’s voldemortization

In the books that gave rise to the phenomenon Harry Potter –and in the films that came after– the protagonist’s great enemy, the evil Lord Voldemort, is also known as “He Who Must Not Be Named”. In the fictional world, the British wizarding community is so afraid of him that they don’t use his name at all. More out of an intention to distance himself from Rowling than out of fear, a similar path seems to have been taken by Warner.

Rowling is a screenwriter of the saga fantastic animalsand his name appeared in each of the advances of the saga. The latest advances of Dumbledore’s secretsHowever, they do not mention it. The same goes for the video game trailer. Hogwarts Legacy, a blockbuster to be released this year. And one of the most obvious cases was that of his relative absence in the special for the 20 years of the film saga, released in January on the HBO Max platform, where the writer only appeared through archival materialand dropper, which was at least quite rare, given the weight of his figure in the construction of the Potter phenomenon.

AFP

JK Rowling

The cause of this concealment of the author has to do with her opinions regarding transgender people. From the end of 2019 onwards, the writer has spoken on different occasions on the subject, with a position that establishes that, in her opinion, people who have changed their gender are not women and cannot be considered as such.

Her position was divisive, and although she received support from colleagues and different cultural figures for the violence with which she was received, her statements were criticized by organizations that advocate for the rights of LGBT people, by some of the actors of the saga (among them Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the leading trio), and by a large part of the public of his work, who had found in it a message of acceptance, tolerance and respect that now its creator did not apply.

As much as there were already fans upset with Rowling’s attitude towards her creation – such as statements and additions made after the fact, the most iconic of them being the revelation of the homosexuality of Hogwarts headmaster Dumbledore – that had made her an equivalent to the tweaks and changes made by George Lucas to starwars (and what with fantastic animals has had its equivalent to the disheartening trilogy of prequels of the galactic saga), these public statements have meant for part of his followers to feel like the rug was being pulled out of the floor, and it is not usual to find testimonials from fans who have boxed up their wands and books , choosing to turn his back on the work and the artist.

goodbye youth

If one believes in these types of categorizations and labels, there is little doubt that the Harry Potter phenomenon is an eminently millennial phenomenon. That Western generation that is now heading straight for 30 and even 40 was the one that grew up alongside the Boy Who Lived. And it is also a generation that finds it difficult to grow, sometimes due to external circumstances (try to be an adult with a precarious job or unviable rents) other times for reasons of its own.

Part of growing up is realizing that even idols fail. Or that they don’t think the same as us, perhaps because they belong to another generation, with other values, other ideas, another education, other social struggles. Or that they can commit crimes, or that they can discriminate.

Some of the magic was lost. The spell of childhood idyll was broken. The situation with Rowling did its thing for that to happen, and to that is added the drop in quality of fantastic animals regarding the above. Harry Potter will not disappear, nor will his empire come crashing down, but his stance is no longer as monolithic as it once was.