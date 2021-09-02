How jolie is Billie Eilish’s Parisian musician (too much)

A Rainy Day in Paris, directed by Woody Allen, or rather by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Passers-by touch the outdoor stalls of the bookcases where volumes that we imagine beautiful and rare are protected by cellophane. Couples in cafes stand under umbrellas and sip pastis for sure. The waiters scan the sky with their nose up. And everything is enveloped in a very romantic sunset light that colors the buildings in fairytale colors. On the first floor of a house, behind a planter and a wrought iron railing, is her, Billie Eilish. He looks down and sings My Future, his invitation to dance with our solitude. It has the clear and poignant timbre that a 19-year-old pop star can have that evokes the spirit of legendary jazz vocalists.

There is this atmosphere here, fairy and slightly unreal, in Billie Eilish’s Prime Day Show visible on Amazon with those of HER and Kid Cudi, trinity of extreme coolness in the service of the philosophy “book within three hours and receive the package tomorrow” . It is not a concert, but a plotless music pen that serves to line up six songs, 30 minutes of music against the backdrop of a hyper-cinematic Paris reimagined in an indefinite, but certainly perfect and happy era. The Smart cars are parked there, we are contemporary to history, but it doesn’t seem like it.

It then turns out that in the Eilish house there are his brother Finneas and a drummer who will accompany him in his performances. She goes around the city and always finds them there ready to play, as if by magic. We begin to dance, with measure: she in a slightly wrinkled vintage market shirt (assistant costume designer, where are you?), Pleated skirt, shoes with knee-high socks, a good lady’s watch; the apartment surrounded by a bronze and unreal light. The phone rings, there’s an appointment at the park. “See you there”. It’s stopped raining, Billie goes out, buys an old book at a stall – all the Americans in Paris in the movies buy books at the stalls. AND The Doll House Caper by Jean. S. O’Connell, the story of a doll’s house that comes to life every Christmas, a + 400% is expected on Amazon, other than the Ferragni effect at the Uffizi.

It’s all très jolie, even too much. Followed by: déjeuner sur l’herbe at the park, with Billie grabbing the microphone and singing Therefore I Am in a gazebo in general indifference; ride on a Vespa with an unidentified friend due to a helmet; All the Good Girls Go to Hell And Lost Cause sung in a café (the second has a different effect without the messy company of friends pajamas from the official video); Everything I Wanted sung in the car, microphone in hand, raindrops on the glass. And of course there is the rest of the holiday package: the street painter, the accordionist, the illuminated Eiffel Tower and so fake that by comparison Ratatouille it was nouvelle vague.

More than history, which is a pretext to pay homage to one of the city-sets par excellence, the definition of the music is striking, something similar to what was heard at the time of the streaming show. Where Do We Go?, the way the mix of (presumably) live performances and bases reaches the ears, the singing so close, almost palpable, the sensation of heat similar to that of the ASMR which is one of the often underestimated reasons for the charm of the music by Eilish. Even in a reconstructed Paris she manages to recreate a feeling of intimacy.

More than a nightmare, this musicarello is a dream. The artist who once invited us inside the head where thoughts that licked about suicide were stirred, the impertinent tip of Bad Guy, the girl who cried black tears has prepared a great escapist fantasy in which her beautiful and melancholy songs are good, but not too much. Because the narration seems detached from that of the debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and apparently also from the second Happier Than Ever. There is a surplus of cuteness that doesn’t go well with Eilish, even if a bit of mild melancholy surfaces in the finale.

The car in which Eilish sang finally brings her to the appointment at the cinema to see a titled film, look a bit, Happier Than Ever. She waits, he does not arrive. You don’t need an Osram lamp to measure the time, just the chic Parisian watch. When brother Finneas appears in a corner with the guitar we understand that the wait will be in vain. We might as well sing Your Power there on the sidewalk and go see the movie without him. “One for Happier Than Ever»Asks Billie to the cashier. You can be happy even alone.