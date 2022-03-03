How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez’s Relationship Was Allegedly Involved In Taylor Swift’s Feud With Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends since they were teenagers, which dates your BFF story 15 years before. That means the fellow pop singers have been there for each other through the ups and downs of their careers. One of Swift’s worst unfortunate moments was when Scooter Braun bought Big Machine Records (the label where she recorded her first six albums) and then sold her original albums. Gomez also has a connection to Braun, considering that she had a very public relationship with Braun’s longtime client, Justin Bieber.

Before music manager Scooter Braun became the guy who prompted Taylor Swift to re-record and re-release her first six albums To appropriate his work, he was the guy who discovered a 13-year-old Justin Bieber, who was performing on YouTube before becoming a global sensation. Now, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s shared hookup with Scooter Braun has reportedly contributed to the pair’s feud.

According to Business Insider Taylor Swift was also “appalled” by the way Scooter Braun “handled” aspects of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s very public relationship before they crossed paths with their masters. Braun is reportedly an “almost fatherly figure” to Bieber ever since he started his career, and the way the manager handled the two teens’ romance was “one of the reasons Swift went after Braun.” With so much force”.

These claims are based on “multiple sources” close to Taylor Swift, but Scooter Braun’s attorney, Marty Singer, calls it “ridiculous.” Singer alleged that Braun has maintained a positive relationship with Selena Gomez, as well as noting that Swift and Braun have remained friends in the “recent years”, while a source for Swift criticized her comments and said that she would have been “friendly”. . to ask Swift “if she was okay with him buying her life’s work from her” if they were, in fact, friends of hers.

At the time news broke that Scooter Braun was ready to sell her teachers , Swift shared that the move was not only a “worst case scenario” for her, but that she “found out about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my teachers when it was announced to the world” and characterized the manager as one who included ” relentless, manipulative intimidation” that she had received “at his hands for years.” Selena Gomez also publicly decided to support Swift at the time, posting a message in which she said that Braun “stole and crushed” Swift with her business decision.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a long relationship (between 2010 and 2014), along with a brief revival in 2017 , so it’s not hard to imagine that Gomez has also dealt with Braun over the years. As for Gomez’s own feelings about Braun, it’s unclear.

Today, all parties involved seem to be making good progress. Swift’s album re-release is so popular that one of her songs recently broke an important music record . Gomez also continues to be successful, recently starring in a very popular comedy series Only murders in the buildingtransmission for those with a hulu subscription .

Justin Bieber is happily married to Hailey Bieber and still recording music. Scooter Braun continues to represent Bieber and remains closely enmeshed in his life as his manager.