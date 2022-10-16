How Justin Bieber Took Selena Gomez’s Interview Of His Wife Hailey

– Advertising –

Justin Bieber reportedly responded positively to his wife, Hailey Bieber’s call her daddy podcast interview. The 28-year-old Baby singer “didn’t have a problem” with Hailey talking about their relationship and the history between him and Selena Gomez.

A source exclusively revealed to We Weekly that Justin is proud of his wife for herself in the interview. According to the source, Justin Bieber also thought Hailey’s Call Her Daddy interview was “super cool.”

According to the insider, 25-year-old model Hailey is only focused on clearing out “any negativity that still comes her way.” Hailey had broken her silence on her husband’s history with 30-year-old singer Selena. The controversy surrounding the relationship led her to open up on the September 28 episode of her Call Her Daddy podcast.

The source went on to share how Hailey needed to “clear the air” when it came to her relationship with Justin and how they met. Now that the model has shared what needs to be said, she doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. The insider went on to note that Hailey meant no harm to Selena when she did the interview. Selena’s constant fan hatred and abuse of her was what made her open up. The way she was treated was not acceptable at all.

Social media influencer Hailey had ‘fun’ when she opened up about her personal life. The source went on to tell Us Weekly that Hailey was very happy with the interview because the truth needed to come out. The source concluded by saying that Hailey “won’t let the haters win.”

What did Hailey Bieber reveal during her ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview?

The model revealed the hate she received because of her relationship with Justin. Her husband, Justin had a long history with Selena. Fans became obsessed with the ship “Jelena” that they didn’t want to believe had evolved with Hailey. They felt Hailey “stole” Justin from Selena, which wasn’t the truth. Hailey had to clarify all of this in her interview.

Hailey had revealed that talking about the issue always made her “nervous” because she didn’t want to cause any drama.

Justin and Selena had ended their relationship in 2018 after 8 years of dating on and off. Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018. The duo had previously been linked since 2015-2016.

Selena Gomez had addressed the part of fans hating Hailey during a TikTok livestream a day after the interview. She was not in favor of these actions.