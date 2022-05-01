How Justin Timberlake Feels About Britney Spears Calling Him Out on Instagram – Up News Info

Justin Timberlake has apologized for his past actions, but Britney Spears has continued to dump her ex online. A source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY how Justin is handling this.

Since his release from his guardianship, Britney Spears, 40, has taken to social media to speak out against those who have wronged her. This includes her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 41, whom Britney recently accused of using her for her music career. Following the latest call, which comes more than a year after Justin publicly apologized to Britney for his past actions, a source close to the ‘SexyBack’ hitmaker says HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Justin “stays away from all things Britney.”

“He made his comments about her in the recent past and really focused on the music,” our insider revealed. “They had a great friendship that turned into a great relationship, and we all know how that ended and how they got out of it. He only wants the best for her, he’s not going to meddle in her recent thoughts and will stay away from any social posts she does or anything she says since he’s changed since their breakup twenty years ago. ”

The source then highlighted how Justin – who is now married to Jessica Biel and has two children – has moved on since he dated Britney from 1999-2002. the insider noted. We contacted Justin’s rep, but got no response.

Britney and Justin’s former relationship returned to the spotlight in 2021, thanks to the Framing Britney Spears documentary. He highlighted how Justin divulged that “Britney wasn’t a virgin” after their messy breakup in 2002. Following an intense fan backlash, Justin publicly apologized to Britney, as well as Janet Jacksonfor having “failed” them.

Despite the apology, Britney still seems to have some resentment towards Justin, which is understandable considering everything she’s been through. She accused the ‘Cry Me A River’ singer of using her for ‘fame’ and ‘attention’, and since then revealed she’s been writing a book that will surely tackle past romance, among other things. .