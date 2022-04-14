How Karla Panini became the “most hated woman in Mexico”

Karla Luna and Karla Panini (left), better known as “Las Lavanderas” staged a great scandal because Karla Panini got involved with her partner’s husband, Américo Garza. As much as they tried to settle their differences, the conflict was so serious that the successful program ended and the marriage ended. Panini was left as the traitor and her career fell apart. Today, after Luna’s death from cancer, Panini is still with Garza and they even had a daughter together. (Photo by Mexico Agency)

Confucius said that the reputation of a lifetime can be destroyed by the act of a second; this applies to many figures in the world of entertainment, but in recent times, probably the one who is “the most hated woman” (even more than Irina Baeva with the whole Gabriel-Geraldine thing, or Marjorie de Sousa for her bitter dispute with Julián Gil) is the Monterrey native Karla Panini, who was part of the comedy duo “Las lavanderas” with the late Karla Luna, who was not only her partner, but also her best friend and who died of cancer in 2018.

“Cusca”, “Rompehogares”, “Buscona”, “Traidora”, “Malamujer” — those are some of the publishable things that have rained down on him since he secretly started a affair with Américo Garza, Luna’s husband and father of her daughters, in 2012. She was not single either, she had a relationship with comedian Óscar Burgos, although they separated when convincing and public evidence appeared in the media that she was being unfaithful with Américo And not only that, but she encouraged her lover to treat Luna badly.

The bomb literally exploded during what would be the duo’s last TV show when Panini told him (in character), metaphorically, that she was the mancornadora who was with her husband. The chaos that took place (you can see the video on YouTube) was an international scandal and it got worse when Luna and Garza began to process a difficult divorce, and she began her cancer treatment that finally defeated her.

The social networks were accumulating hatred against the “Lavandera Güera”, and her reaction was with a singular freshness that frankly bordered on the cynical, saying that Karla Luna was not a saint and that she and Américo loved each other and that if the world hated her Well, no way, what was going to be done. Things got worse when after a long agony that she also experienced practically in public, Karla Luna passed away and her youngest daughters were claimed by their father, Américo, to take them to live with Panini, with whom they had already made their relationship official ( with the blessing of Burgos).

Of course, a turning point was reached there and Panini and Américo Garza earned the hatred of all of Mexico, who did not want the girls to be separated from their half-siblings and their maternal grandparents, while Panini exploded in the media by re-victimizing himself by assuring that Karla Luna’s family attacked her and that they used smear campaigns including Internet memes (he even accused them of child pornography —for using memes with images of children—, which did not prosper), but their protests were nothing compared to the hatred she received and not only from the fans, but from other celebrities such as Consuelo Duval or Isabel Lascuráin, who in programs such as ‘Netas divinas’ harshly criticized Panini for being adulterous and fresh.

But there is no evil that for good does not come. It recently transpired that Panini decided to take advantage of all the string of insults she has received for years to profit financially from it (nobody could blame her: Panini was a mediocre comedian and without the slightest grace, but she is a brilliant business woman) and He announced that he plans to launch a line of t-shirts with the phrase “We hate you, Panini”, an epithet that has been a trending hashtag on more than one occasion. Frankly, the idea of ​​commercializing opprobrium is absurd, but for someone who founded her fame precisely on absurdity, it’s a very logical idea.)

But the point here is not whether or not to launch a clothing line and if there are those who have the curiosity to buy it. It is that even despite having made a circus out of their relationship and what happened with their “comadre”, it is to recognize the ability of this lady to take advantage, free publicity and now, even money, of what for many others it would be unfortunate to see his reputation shattered. For her —it is remarkable— if there is no bad publicity, even less a bad reputation, at least if her plans are to keep talking about her, as she has shown, even at the expense of her colleague (and rival of she) dead of her.

