How Kevin McKidd has avoided getting fired from Grey’s Anatomy all these years

Kevin McKidd, the actor of Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy, confessed what he has done for almost 16 years to avoid being fired from the ABC medical drama.

October 13, 2022 1:56 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy premiered his season 19 in the midst of great expectation for the changes that it seeks to achieve with this new installment. One of these transformations has to do with the presence of Ellen Pompeo, dear Meredith Grey, on the show. As is her wish, the actress wants to move towards a future in which she is not needed for the continuity of the series.

Grey’s Anatomy just premiered its 19th season on ABC

But something that does not seem to change so far is the development of the other characters on the show, who seek to integrate into the stories of the five new residents of Grey’s Anatomy with whom the renowned showrunner of the medical drama Krista Vernoff hopes to revive the legend of Alex Karev , Cristina Yang, Izzie Stevens and George O’Malley.

One of those characters is Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), who amazingly survived an indictment against him for euthanizing several war veterans. With the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, McKidd reaches 15 consecutive years starring in the series, which makes him the fourth oldest actor in the group, surpassed only by Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and of course, Ellen Pompeo.

With so many changes that the medical drama has undergone in nearly two decades, it’s hard to believe that McKidd’s character, Owen Hunt, has survived every turmoil on Grey’s Anatomy. And boy has he been through a lot! He survived the plane crash, multiple shootings, leaving sandra ohhis first wife in the drama and the countless changes of partners he has starred in.

Everything indicates that this actor wants to be in the series or another project that he likes more than Grey’s Anatomy has simply not arrived. However, he recently confessed in an interview that he has a superstition regarding the jobs he gets. According to Kevin McKidd, every time he finds a new project he avoids getting used to it or getting too attached to it. .

Kevin McKidd avoids layoffs at his jobs, not putting anything in his dressing rooms

That implies that the actor, as he related for the interview, has nothing in his dressing room or trailer, as the case may be. The only thing he keeps in this very intimate space for an actor is a sleeping bag and a pillow. And it is that the actor believes that if he manages to place furniture, decorate or give it his personal touch, he will be fired from the series .

This anecdote could give us an answer to the fact that the actor, despite so many changes that Grey’s Anatomy has experienced, remains firm in his role as Major Owen Hunt, trauma specialist at Gray Sloan Memorial.