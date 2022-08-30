Entertainment

How Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True, 4, Is Her Little Brother’s Best Big Sister

True Thompson4 years old, has been filled with joy since her mother, Khloe Kardashian38 years old and dad Tristan Thompson31, gave birth to her little brother, via surrogate, on August 5. And now, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned how the toddler is coping with the newest addition to the family!

The Kardashians
A source close to the Kardashian family tells us that True “was so excited to have a little brother and tried to help with everything. She doesn’t want to leave him and she constantly gives him kisses and hugs. The source also added that “Khloe thinks it’s so beautiful to see how True has taken over the big sister role about it and she is relieved to see that there are no jealousy issues on True’s part, because she was worried about it. And the source credited True’s patience and ‘practice’ with the new baby in having ‘smaller kids and babies. [around] because of his cousins.

The insider also revealed that “True has been so excited every day and Khloe and Tristan are in awe of this wonderful. big sister she is and how caring she is. It only changed their family dynamic for the better. And it’s such good news that True is happy with her new baby brother, because Khloe has wanted a second child for years. The KUWTK star even wrote about giving True a sibling in October 2021, via a Twitter comment. Khloe wrote, “Hehehe I want her to have a brother. If that’s God’s plan.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
A separate Karjenner insider also opened up about how sweet the new big sister is with her brother. “Khloe has seen another side of True with her little brother and it’s the cutest thing ever. True understands the difference that it’s her brother and she’s so calm and gentle with him. True always approach him with extreme gentleness so as not to hurt him.

True also spends “as much time with [the baby] as possible” and it is said that she “always asks her mother if she can hold him in her arms”. And while True is absolutely thrilled, the insider explained that the birth of Khloe’s son is “a dream come true” for her and that she “couldn’t be more thrilled.” The new transition for the Kardashian-Thompson family has also been “seamless,” according to the insider.

Khloe and Tristan’s baby boy is their second child together, and his birth comes just over a year after the couple split. They separated in June 2021 and, after their split, Khloe and Tristan decided to have another child together, via surrogate. It was during the final of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, 41, broke the news of Tristan’s paternity lawsuit. Meanwhile, Tristan admitted to having sex with another woman, to Khloe over the phone. Since the nasty split, Khloe has been single and focused on her family.

